Xiaomi’s latest Android tablet looks… a lot like the company’s last Android tablet.
The Xiaomi Mi Pad 3 features a 7.9 inch, 2048 x 1536 pixel display and a design that looks virtually identical to the Mi Pad 2 which Xiaomi launched in 2015.
But the new model has a different processor and twice as much memory and storage as its predecessor. It also has a higher starting price, and unlike the Mi Pad 2, there are currently no plans to offer a Windows-powered model.
That makes sense, since the Mi Pad 2 had an Intel processor, while the new model is powered by an ARM-based chip. Maybe Xiaomi will add a Windows option in the future, once Microsoft rolls out its ARM-compatible version of Windows 10.
The Xiaomi Mi Pad 3 sports a MediaTek MT8176 processor with two ARM Cortex-A72 CPU cores and four ARM Cortex-A53 processor cores. It has Imagination PowerVR GX6250 graphics, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage.
There’s a 13MP camera on the back and a 5MP camera on the front. And the tablet features a 6,600 mAh battery and a USB Type-C port with support for fast charging.
Chinese pricing is set at ¥1499, about about $217. While Xiaomi doesn’t typically push its tablets outside of the company’s home country, odds are you’ll be able to snap one up from international resellers such as Gearbest,or DealExtreme soon. GeekBuying is already taking pre-orders for $300.
Leave a Reply
12 Comments on "Xiaomi launches Mi Pad 3 tablet with hexa-core CPU"
Mmm. Did the MiPad 2 see much in the way of updates?
A worthy successor to the Nexus 7 2013. I think I am ready to upgrade. I will wait for reviews and a couple months of user feedback before I pull the trigger. $300 is a bit steep… I will wait for other sellers or buy direct.
Xiaomi usa has a placeholder for this device on their webpage. I probably will buy from them months from now.
http://xiaomi-mi.us/xiaomi-mi-pad-3/xiaomi-mi-pad-3-4gb64gb-silver/
note: that website is not an official xiaomi website
Thanks… it looks like xiaomi.com only sells bluetooth speakers and power bank batteries. Do you know if “Xiaomi Global Community” a.k.a “xiaomi-mi.us” offers any warranty or repair work for Xiaomi products? I want to buy from the best US distributor.
Xiaomi told me in their chat at mi.com that Xiaomi Global Community is unauthorized and possibly a scam. GearBest or Banggood are better places to shop.
This is the sort of power I look for in my tablets! Shame it probably won’t get updates or custom ROMs.
so no sd card storage again (meaning your stuck with 64gb), and let me guess the usb 3c wont support hdmi out ? grrr making it useless to have windows on it. you suck Xiaomi
How are you going to get Windows on a ARM processor?
Google it , Microsoft are bringing out an ARM version of Windows 10. I mean it even said so in the article if you read it . they talked about it and demoed it a few months back. I would want this tablet but i would want to dual boot it , and even without that , 64gb is too small, this thing needs an micro sd Card slot .
Here’s hoping! The final round of rumors stated there were two versions of this tablet and, as you can see, they correctly predicted the MediaTek processor configuration on the non-Pro one. Perhaps they are right about the Pro model, too, which may be still as of yet unannounced and coming at a later date:
“The Xiaomi Mi Pad 3 is said to come with a 7.9-inch screen, 4GB of RAM, 64GB or 128GB of ROM, MediaTek MT8176 processor (2.1GHz A72x2 + 1.7GHz A53x4), and Android 7.0 Nougat. It is priced at 1299 yuan ($189) and 1599 yuan ($232).
“The Pro version sports a 9.7-inch display, Intel Atom x7 series Z8750 quad-core processor (acceleration frequency of 2.56GHz, dual-channel 8GB LPDDR3-1600 memory support, HD Graphics GPU at frequency of 200-600MHz), 4GB +64 GB / 128GB memory combinations, and Windows 10. It’s priced at 1699 yuan ($247) and 1999 yuan ($290).”
http://www.xiaomitoday.com/xiaomi-mi-pad-3-3-pro-come-various-color-options/
can it run Linux?