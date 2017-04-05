Xiaomi launches Mi Pad 3 tablet with hexa-core CPU

Xiaomi’s latest Android tablet looks… a lot like the company’s last Android tablet.

The Xiaomi Mi Pad 3 features a 7.9 inch, 2048 x 1536 pixel display and a design that looks virtually identical to the Mi Pad 2 which Xiaomi launched in 2015.

But the new model has a different processor and twice as much memory and storage as its predecessor. It also has a higher starting price, and unlike the Mi Pad 2, there are currently no plans to offer a Windows-powered model.

That makes sense, since the Mi Pad 2 had an Intel processor, while the new model is powered by an ARM-based chip. Maybe Xiaomi will add a Windows option in the future, once Microsoft rolls out its ARM-compatible version of Windows 10.

The Xiaomi Mi Pad 3 sports a MediaTek MT8176 processor with two ARM Cortex-A72 CPU cores and four ARM Cortex-A53 processor cores. It has Imagination PowerVR GX6250 graphics, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage.

There’s a 13MP camera on the back and a 5MP camera on the front. And the tablet features a 6,600 mAh battery and a USB Type-C port with support for fast charging.

Chinese pricing is set at ¥1499, about about $217. While Xiaomi doesn’t typically push its tablets outside of the company’s home country, odds are you’ll be able to snap one up from international resellers such as Gearbest,or DealExtreme soon. GeekBuying is already taking pre-orders for $300.