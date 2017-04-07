Western Digital’s first portable SSD sells for $100 and up

Storage company Western Digital has been selling USB hard drives for years. But the company’s a bit of a latecomer to the portable solid state drive space.
Now Western Digital is making up for lost time with the introduction of a tiny, speedy SSD that’s available in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB capacities.
The WD My Passport SSD offers data speeds up to 515MB per second, making it a lot faster than the company’s portable hard drives. And at just 3.5″ x 1.8″ x 0.4″ it’s also a lot smaller.
Western Digital says the new SSD is also more durable: it can withstand a 2 meter fall (about 6.5 feet) and the drive comes with a limited 3 year warranty.
It features a USB 3.1 Type-C port with support for 10GB/s connections. But there’s also a USB Type-A adapter for folks that want to use the drive with a computer that may not have a USB-C connector.
Western Digital charges $100 for the 256GB model, $200 for the 512GB version, and $400 for a 1TB My Passport SSD.
Does it support TRIM? that’s important.
Having had to emergency-copy a 40GB virtual machine during an expo, I may not use the speed day to day but it’ll definitely come in handy some time. Unfortunately on that day I won’t be in a position to leave a positive review.
Sequential performance is not the only measurement of value. What if you wanted to run an OS off of it? What about reliability? Are there any external SSDs with TRIM ability?
I think those who value those features will have to analyze the value on their own.