Western Digital’s first portable SSD sells for $100 and up

Storage company Western Digital has been selling USB hard drives for years. But the company’s a bit of a latecomer to the portable solid state drive space.

Now Western Digital is making up for lost time with the introduction of a tiny, speedy SSD that’s available in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB capacities.

The WD My Passport SSD offers data speeds up to 515MB per second, making it a lot faster than the company’s portable hard drives. And at just 3.5″ x 1.8″ x 0.4″ it’s also a lot smaller.

Western Digital says the new SSD is also more durable: it can withstand a 2 meter fall (about 6.5 feet) and the drive comes with a limited 3 year warranty.

It features a USB 3.1 Type-C port with support for 10GB/s connections. But there’s also a USB Type-A adapter for folks that want to use the drive with a computer that may not have a USB-C connector.

Western Digital charges $100 for the 256GB model, $200 for the 512GB version, and $400 for a 1TB My Passport SSD.