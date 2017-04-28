User manual for Samsung’s next Tizen phone leaks (Samsung Z4)

Samsung may be planning to focus on the Internet of Things at the upcoming Tizen developer conference. But it looks like the company has at least one more Tizen-powered smartphone on the way.

Tizen is a Linux-based operating system that Samsung uses for its smartwatches, smart TVs, and a handful of phones, sold under the Samsung Z line.

Last month the Samsung Z4 showed up at the FCC website, and now MobileXpose has discovered a user manual for the phone, hanging out on Samsung’s web server.

While neither the user manual nor the FCC documents tell us a lot about the phone’s specs, there are a few things that are clearly detailed in the manual:

Samsung will offer single-SIM and dual-SIM variants.

You can remove the back panel to replace a battery or insert a SIM or microSD card.

The front-facing camera features a flash bulb, and the rear camera has dual LED flash.

Most of the rest of the product manual explains how to use the Tizen-based operating system to customize the home screen with widgets, folders, panels, and app icons and how to interact with notifications, the lock screen, settings, and other features of the phone’s software.

via GSM Arena