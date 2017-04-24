Spotify may be planning to launch its own hardware

Music streaming service Spotify offers desktop and mobile apps and support streaming to a range of wireless speakers, TV boxes, cars, in-car systems, and other hardware.

But soon Spotify may start to offer its own hardware.

Zatz Not Funny blogger Dave Zatz says a “trusted source” indicates that the software company will soon enter the hardware space.

He notes that there are currently several job listings on the Spotify website that could provide clues, including one for a Senior Product Manager for hardware that will lead “an initiative to deliver hardware directly from Spotify to existing anew new customers; a category defining product akin to Pebble Watch, Amazon Echo, and Snap Spectacles.”

The comparisons to Snap’s Spectacles and Amazon’s Echo are interesting. Spectacles are the first hardware from the company behind the popular Snpachat app, and while they’re not integral to the experience of using Snapchat, they do present a new way to engage with the company’s software, which could be part of the goal of Spotify hardware.

Amazon’s Echo, meanwhile, was the first product to feature support for the Amazon Alexa voice assistant service, which Amazon now uses for Fire TV, Fire tablet, and other speaker systems… and which Amazon also makes available for third-party hardware and software developers that want to integrate Alexa into their own products. So maybe the goal is to provide not only hardware that delivers a strong Spotify experience, but also to create a sort of reference platform that will encourage even more gadget makers to integrated Spotify support in the future.

As for the Pebble comparison? I’m kind of scratching my head there. Pebble was one of the first major players in the smartwatch space and the company innovated watches with reasonably long battery life, support for third-party apps from an app store, and support for pairing with Android and iOS. But as bigger companies entered the smartwatch space Pebble struggled to keep up and eventually the company was acquired by Fitbit and all-but shut down.

Somehow I doubt that’s what Spotify is planning for its hardware initiative.