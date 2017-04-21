Shuttle launches two Android/Rockchip Mini PCs for under $150 each

Shuttle has added two new tiny computers to its XPC nano line of products. The Shuttle XPC nano NS02A and NS02E both measure 5.6″ x 5.6″ x 1.1″ and feature fanless designs and power consumption of just 5 watts.

But while most Shuttle computers are designed for Intel processors, the new models are both powered by Rockchip RK3368 octa-core ARM Cortex-A53 processors and ship with Android 5.1 software.

The good news is that they’re cheap: the NS02A sells for just $142, while the NS02E is available for $162.



The main difference between the two models is that the NS02E supports Power-over-Ethernet, while the NS02A uses a separate power adapter.

Both models feature 2GB of RAM, 16GB of eMMC storage, support for an optional 2.5 inch drive bay, Gigabit Ethernet, 802.11a/b/g/n WiFi, Bluetooth 4.0, Miracast wireless display support, a 3.5mm audio jack, an HDMI port, three USB 2.0 ports and an SD card reader

Shuttle says the systems are “particularly intended for digital signage and thin client applications,” but they’d also probably make decent media streamers or Android game systems.

via MiniMachines