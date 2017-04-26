Say hello to the Moto E4 and Moto E4 Plus (leaks)

For the past few years the Moto E line of phones have been the most affordable devices in Motorola’s line of Android-powered smartphones. That might change this year with the launch of the Moto C lineup, which could shift the Moto E series to the lower-mid-range.

While Motorola hasn’t officially announced any new Moto E phones in a while, rumors about alleged Moto E4 and Moto E4 Plus devices have been making the rounds, and German site WinFuture has pretty much every detail you could want… except for the release date and the US pricing.

Both the Moto E4 and Moto E4 Plus are said to have 1.3 GHz MediaTek MT6737M quad-core ARM Cortex-A53 processor, 16GB of storage, Android 7.1 software, and 720p IPS LCD displays.

But the Moto E4 is a smaller phone with a 5 inch display and a 2,800 mAh battery, while the Moto E4 Plus has a 5.5 inch display and a 5,000 mAh battery.

The Moto E4 Plus is also said to be available with up to 3GB of RAM, although a 2GB option will also be available. The 5 inch model is expected to ship with only a 2GB option.

Both phones have 802.11a/b/g/n WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2, microSD card slots, and 5MP front cameras, but the Moto E4 has an 8MP rear camera while the Moto E4 Plus has a higher-resolution 13Mp rear camera.

The phones are expected to sell for 150 Euros (Moto E4) and 190 Euros (Moto E4 Plus) when they launch in Europe.