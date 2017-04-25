Liliputing

Samsung and LG smartphone displays with 4 curved edges under development?

Samsung’s Galaxy S8 smartphone features dual curved edges, with the display bending over the left and right sides of the display giving the phone a bezel-less design along its longest sides. But future smartphone displays might have curves along all four edges, enabling device makers to build phones with nearly nothing but screen on the front.

According to a report from Etnews, both Samsung and LG are working on OLED displays with four curved edges.

Right now the companies are reportedly dealing with lamination technology that doesn’t support four curved edges, resulting in “blind spots” where touch doesn’t work at the corners of the display.

So it’s unlikely that we’ll see any phones with curves along all edges until the kinks are worked out, which could take another year or longer.

This news comes at a time when Apple is reportedly working on the first iPhone with an OLED display, but that smartphone is expected to feature a flat display rather than the kind of curved screen used on recent Samsung flagships.

'Ilvee Tidus'
Four curved edges = better chance of your phone screen breaking when it falls = more profit from screen replacements.

Personally, I am switching from Samsung to whichever brand that doesn’t have curved screen.

BoloMKXXVIII
BoloMKXXVIII
While it would certainly have the “wow factor”, I am not sure how useful four curved edges would be. Most people I know put their phones in some kind of case. I doubt you would even be able to see that the phone has four curved edges.

QWERTY
QWERTY
For years I railed against worthless bezels. Now we have front-facing speakers and fingerprint sensors that have navigational uses in addition to being a better power button than the power button and they finally want to kill bezels. Makes sense.

