Samsung Galaxy Book goes up for pre-order April 21st for $630 and up

The Samsung Galaxy Book line of computers are 2-in-1 devices that you can use as a tablet or a notebook. First introduced in February, the Galaxy Book comes in 10.6 inch and 12 inch models, and both go up for pre-order in the United States starting April 21st.

Prices are expected to start at $630 for the smaller model, and $1300 for the larger version, which also features higher-end specs.

Both models feature a tablet, a detachable keyboard, and a digital pen. And both have some features in common, including 802.11ac WiFi, Bluetooth 4.1, fast charging support, USB 3.1 Type-C ports, and microSD card readers.

But there are also some key differences.

The Galaxy Book 10.6 has 1920 x 1280 pixel TFT display, a low-power Intel Core M3-7Y30 processor, 4GB of RAM, and either 64GB or 128GB of eMMC storage.

Samsung’s 12 inch model has 2160 x 1440 pixel AMOLED display, a Core i5-7200U laptop-class processor, 4GB and 8GB RAM options, and 128GB and 256GB SSD options (which should provide faster read and write speeds than eMMC.

While the 10.6 inch model has a single USB Type-C port, the 12 inch Galaxy Book has two. And Samsung will also offer a Galaxy Book 12 LTE model with support for LTE Cat 6 networks. There’s no 4G version of the Galaxy Book 10.6″.

The smaller tablet measures 10.3″ x 7.1″ x 0.35″ and weighs 1.4 pounds with a 30.4 Wh battery, while the Galaxy Book 12 is 11.5″ x 7.9″ x 0.29″ and weighs 1.7 pounds with a 39.04 Wh battery.

