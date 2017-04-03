Report: Apple places order for 70 million OLED displays (for iPhones)

There’s been speculation for a while that at least some versions of the upcoming iPhone 8 would be Apple’s first phones with OLED displays. If a report from Nikkei is correct, it seems like those rumors were spot on.

Nikkei says Apple has placed an order with Samsung Electronics for 70 million OLED panels.

A number of other phone makers, including Samsung, have been using OLED technology for years. It has a reputation for offering vibrant colors and deeper blacks, among other things.

Another advantage is that you can turn on just parts of an OLED display while leaving the rest off. Some Android phones, for instance, allow you to view notifications, the time, or other information when you pick up your phone, but before you unlock it. This trick doesn’t use much power, since information is only shown on a portion of the screen. It’s unclear if Apple plans to offer a similar feature for its phones.

Apple is expected to introduce several different models of the iPhone 8, and only the top-of-the-line version is said to have an OLED display. Cheaper versions with LCD screens will also be available… but if Apple is placing an order for 70 million OLED panels, it’s a pretty good indication that the company things the most expensive iPhone 8 will be a strong seller.