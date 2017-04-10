Liliputing

Pinebook Linux laptop is ready to ship for $89 and up (plus shipping)

by

The Pinebook is a cheap, low-power laptop with an ARM-based processor. First unveiled in November, the Pinebook comes from the makers of the Pine A64 single-board computer and it uses the same processor as that tiny desktop.

Now the company is getting ready to begin shipping laptops to customers.

Prices start at $89 for a model with an 11.6 inch display or $99 for a 14 inch version… but shipping from Hong Kong can add as much as $$37 to the price, depending on where you live.

The Pinebook is available through a build-to-order system. You have to enter your email address and choose a screen size and then wait for the sales team to contact you before your order can be placed.

A tipster forwarded me the email he received, which shows that shipping to the US costs $29 and that the order will be shipped in mid-April.

The Pinebook itself is a laptop with a 64-bit Allwinner A64 ARM Cortex-A53 quad-core processor, 2GB of RAM, 16GB of eMMC storage, 802.11b/g/n WiFi, Bluetooth 4.0, two USB 2.0 ports, a microSd card slot, headphone jack, and mini HDMI port. There’s a VGA webcam.

Both the 11.6 inch and 14 inch models have 1366 x 768 pixel TN displays and 10,000 mAh batteries. And both have full-sized keyboards and touchpads with support for multitouch input.

The smaller model measures 11.8″ x 7.9″ x 0.5″ and weighs 2.3 pounds, while the 14 inch model is 13″ x 8.7″ x 0.5″ and 2.8 pounds.

Optional accessories are also available for purchase, including HDMI and USB cables or a USB-to-Ethernet adapter, but you can also probably use third-party versions of those.

One thing to keep in mind? The Pinebook is only covered by a 30-day warranty and “all sales are final,” with no returns accepted.

You can read more about some of the pre-release hardware in a thread at the Pine64 forum.

thanks Frank!

 

4 Comments on "Pinebook Linux laptop is ready to ship for $89 and up (plus shipping)"

jakky567
Member
jakky567
I wonder what sort of graphical hardware acceleration it’ll have. ARM graphics do not interface well with Linux.

8 hours 1 minute ago
MisterC925
Guest
MisterC925
The A64 has a Mali400 which has decent drivers available. The newer MALIs (450 in the Allwinner H5 for example) are still unsupported. Allwinner and/or the boardmaker with the ARM license can redistribute the drivers from ARM but for some reason most don’t. ARM _should_ distribute but have their heads up their asses so they force you to go through their licensees.

6 hours 51 minutes ago
riddick
Guest
riddick
I wish it had a 40 pin header that I could attach a cable to… I would love to use this in the lab. Presently I use a 24inch monitor and RPi3.

7 hours 52 minutes ago
Guest
Guest
Guest
I use RPi3 too, and it’s pain in ass to work with browser, or webcam video capture. It’s too painfull slow, and it could just froze for a few minuter under 100% load… Each second website with badly made JS freeze RPi3.

1 minute 28 seconds ago
