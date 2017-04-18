Pandora’s $10 per month on-demand music streaming service launches to all*

After a limited launch last month, Pandora Premium is now available to anyone who wants to sign up for the $10/month streaming music service. And by anyone, I mean anyone in the US, Australia, or New Zealand who doesn’t mind signing up for a service which is currently only available for Android and iOS users.

Paying customers can still use Pandora’s ad-free internet radio service in a web browser or desktop app, but the on-demand music service is mobile-only for now.

Still, there’s a good reason to at least give Pandora Premium a try: the company is offering a pretty generous free trial.

Sign up through a mobile app and you get 30 days free before you’re billed. Sign up through the Pandora website and you get a 60-day free trial.

And if you’re currently a Pandora Plus ($5/month ad-free internet radio) subscriber you can upgrade and get 6 months of free Pandora Premium service.

At this point I’m starting to think there might be a way to get free music streaming indefinitely: just keep signing up for free trials. It seems like new ones are popping up all the time.

Right now you can choose between Spotify, Apple Music, Google Play Music, Amazon Music Unlimited, and Napster, just to name a few of the most popular options which include some form of free trial.