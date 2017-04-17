Liliputing

Origin launches a gaming laptop with $999 starting price

at by 3 Comments

These days it’s not uncommon to find notebook computers that sell for under $200. But if you want a gaming laptop you usually need to pay well over $1000 for a machine with the latest CPU, graphics and display technology.

Now Origin is bucking the trend (a little) with a gaming laptop that sells for $999 and up.

It’s called the Origin EON15-S and it’s a 15.6 inch laptop with a full HD IPS matte display, an Intel Kaby Lake processor, and NVIDIA GeForce 1050 graphics.

An entry-level model features an Intel Core i3-7100H dual-core processor, 8GB of DDR4-2133 memory, 120GB of solid state storage, and Windows 10 Home software.

That should be enough for basic gaming. But you can also configure the system with up to a Core i7-7700HQ quad-core CPU, up to 32GB of 2,666 MHz memory, Windows 10 Pro, and up to 6TB of storage (thanks to a 2.5 inch drive bay and an M.2 PCIe slot).

A fully decked out model can set you back more than $4,000… so it’s clearly the entry-level price that makes the EON15-S special, not the price of higher-end versions.

The notebook weighs about 5.1 pounds, measures about an inch thick, and offers up to 6 hours of battery life. While that makes it a bit less portable than most of the systems I cover on Liliputing, it’s not bad by gaming notebook standards.

Leave a Reply

3 Comments on "Origin launches a gaming laptop with $999 starting price"

Notify of
avatar
Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Member
Sam Medley
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Any idea what Clevo chassis this is based off of? I know that I’ve seen models very similar in design from Sager and other Clevo resellers.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
11 hours 31 minutes ago
Member
Sam Medley
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Also, it should be noted that this comes with a GTX 1050 Ti in the base model (the $999 version), which is about 15-30% faster in games at 1080p. That’s not a bad deal at all, esp. from a company like Origin that typically makes expensive boutique gaming laptops.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
11 hours 23 minutes ago
Member
North01
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

The price seems high for this. For example, the Dell Inspiron 15 7000 Gaming is $849, and that gets you:

Display: 15″ 1920×1080
CPU: i5-7300HQ
RAM: 8 GB DDR4-2400
GPU: GTX 1050TI 4GB GDDR5
SSD: 256 GB
Weight: 5.7 lbs

The Dell is just a tad heavier, costs less and comes with some higher specs than the base version of the Origin laptop.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 minutes 8 seconds ago
wpDiscuz