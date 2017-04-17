Origin launches a gaming laptop with $999 starting price

These days it’s not uncommon to find notebook computers that sell for under $200. But if you want a gaming laptop you usually need to pay well over $1000 for a machine with the latest CPU, graphics and display technology.
Now Origin is bucking the trend (a little) with a gaming laptop that sells for $999 and up.
It’s called the Origin EON15-S and it’s a 15.6 inch laptop with a full HD IPS matte display, an Intel Kaby Lake processor, and NVIDIA GeForce 1050 graphics.
An entry-level model features an Intel Core i3-7100H dual-core processor, 8GB of DDR4-2133 memory, 120GB of solid state storage, and Windows 10 Home software.
That should be enough for basic gaming. But you can also configure the system with up to a Core i7-7700HQ quad-core CPU, up to 32GB of 2,666 MHz memory, Windows 10 Pro, and up to 6TB of storage (thanks to a 2.5 inch drive bay and an M.2 PCIe slot).
A fully decked out model can set you back more than $4,000… so it’s clearly the entry-level price that makes the EON15-S special, not the price of higher-end versions.
The notebook weighs about 5.1 pounds, measures about an inch thick, and offers up to 6 hours of battery life. While that makes it a bit less portable than most of the systems I cover on Liliputing, it’s not bad by gaming notebook standards.
Any idea what Clevo chassis this is based off of? I know that I’ve seen models very similar in design from Sager and other Clevo resellers.
Also, it should be noted that this comes with a GTX 1050 Ti in the base model (the $999 version), which is about 15-30% faster in games at 1080p. That’s not a bad deal at all, esp. from a company like Origin that typically makes expensive boutique gaming laptops.
The price seems high for this. For example, the Dell Inspiron 15 7000 Gaming is $849, and that gets you:
Display: 15″ 1920×1080
CPU: i5-7300HQ
RAM: 8 GB DDR4-2400
GPU: GTX 1050TI 4GB GDDR5
SSD: 256 GB
Weight: 5.7 lbs
The Dell is just a tad heavier, costs less and comes with some higher specs than the base version of the Origin laptop.