Onyx is launching an E Ink notebook (and several eReaders)

Electronic paper displays are most commonly found in eBook readers like the Kindle or NOOK line of products. But sometimes they show up in wearables, digital signage, or even smartphones. One place they haven’t really been used much? Notebooks.

But it looks like at least one company is going to give that a try.

Ahead of the Hong Kong Electronics Fair eBook maker Onyx has put out a brochure showcasing some of the company’s new products.

There are a few eBook readers with 6 inch screens, larger models with 9.7 inch, 10.3 inch, and 13.3 inch displays, and one unusual product: a device with a 9.7 inch display and a physical keyboard.

According to Google Translate, the notebook-style device is called the Onyx Boox Typewriter, suggesting that it’s not so much a laptop computer as a device for writing on the go.

It wouldn’t be the company’s only device designed for writing. The upcoming 10.3 inch model is said to support both touch and stylus input, allowing you to jot notes or drawings on the screen. And Onyx already sells a 13.3 inch pen-and-touch E Ink slate called the Onyx Boox Max.

via MobileRead and The Digital Reader