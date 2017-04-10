Liliputing

Onyx is launching an E Ink notebook (and several eReaders)

at by 2 Comments

Electronic paper displays are most commonly found in eBook readers like the Kindle or NOOK line of products. But sometimes they show up in wearables, digital signage, or even smartphones. One place they haven’t really been used much? Notebooks.

But it looks like at least one company is going to give that a try.

Ahead of the Hong Kong Electronics Fair eBook maker Onyx has put out a brochure showcasing some of the company’s new products.

There are a few eBook readers with 6 inch screens, larger models with 9.7 inch, 10.3 inch, and 13.3 inch displays, and one unusual product: a device with a 9.7 inch display and a physical keyboard.

According to Google Translate, the notebook-style device is called the Onyx Boox Typewriter, suggesting that it’s not so much a laptop computer as a device for writing on the go.

It wouldn’t be the company’s only device designed for writing. The upcoming 10.3 inch model is said to support both touch and stylus input, allowing you to jot notes or drawings on the screen. And Onyx already sells a 13.3 inch pen-and-touch E Ink slate called the Onyx Boox Max.

via MobileRead and The Digital Reader

Leave a Reply

2 Comments on "Onyx is launching an E Ink notebook (and several eReaders)"

Notify of
avatar
Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
QWERTY
Guest
QWERTY
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

After the death of pixel qi and mirasol, I began to dream of a reversible 2-in-1 style like the old ferris wheel hinge XPS 12, where you had your traditional display on one side, and a fully mirrorable eink screen on the other. It’d be nice to write outside more. But even on the brightest screens the visibility just sucks.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
7 hours 26 minutes ago
Guest
Guest
Guest
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

I hope they put some true Linux there (Debian will be nice enough), not just their’s homebrew ROM.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 minute 56 seconds ago
wpDiscuz