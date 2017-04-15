Onyx Boox Typerwriter is an E Ink 2-in-1 laptop

As expected, Onyx is showing off several new products at the Hong Kong Global Sources Fair this week… including a laptop with an E Ink display.
But it turns out the Onyx Boox Typewriter isn’t just a laptop. It’s actually a 2-in-1 device featuring a tablet section and a detachable keyboard. Oh, and it supports pen input as well.
Charbax from ARMDevices got a chance to check out a prototype.
The display portion features a 9.7 inch E Ink screen which is visible in direct sunlight and which has low power consumption, allowing the Boox Typewriter to long battery life from a small battery.
Thanks to pen input, you can also jot hand-written notes or sketch on the screen.
When attached to the keyboard section, the Onyx Boox Typewriter becomes a laptop, and since the device runs Google Android it’s not limited to functioning as a gadget for reading and writing. You could also run any number of other Android apps… although E Ink displays tend to have low screen refresh rates, so you probably won’t want to play lot of black and white videos or play black and white games.
The system supports both WiFi and Bluetooth, and you can use Bluetooth to pair it with a phone or computer for document sharing. For example, you could start working on a document on a PC, transfer it to the Boox Typewriter, and continue working on the low power device when you want a somewhat more distraction-free environment, or when traveling somewhere that you don’t expect to have a lot of wall outlets for plugging in and recharging your laptop.
Despite Charbax’s enthusiastic response to the assertion that the Onyx Boox Tpewriter gets up to 25 days of standby time (or half that when Bluetooth is enabled), Onyx hasn’t actually provided stats for how long the battery should last when you’re actually using the Boox Typewriter. Part of the reason eReaders like the Amazon Kindle, B&N NOOK, and other Onyx devices get long battery life is because E Ink displays only draw power when the screen is refreshed… and when you’re reading an eBook you probably only refresh the screen once or twice a minute. Clearly you’ll need a higher refresh rate than that if you’re using this device as a typewriter.
But it’s still one of the most interesting electronic paper products I’ve seen in a while, and I’m curious to see how much it sells for if and when the Boox Typewriter comes to market (it seems the company is just showing off a prototype now to gauge interest in the concept before starting mass production).
My Onyx Afterglow 2 had terrible battery life. I loved it, because unlike my Kindle, I could read a wide variety of things, not just what I pushed through Amazon services and formats. But whereas my kindle could get through a month (with usage), my afterglow struggled to survive 4-5 days with the same usage (30-90 minutes reading/day), and that’s with auto power offs requiring a cold boot (not instant on). SOT was similar to a phone with LCD/AMOLED. 🙁
That was years ago, hopefully lots of things software and hardware have changed. My Moto Z Play with 1080p AMOLED gets like 12 hours SOT sometimes, so hopefully this could really go the distance. Once upon a time, I’d have drooled all over something like this for outdoor word processing without glare and squinting.
Brings me back to when I was excited about Pixel Qi for outdoor visible displays and longer battery lives. Too bad Mary Lou Jepsen wasn’t able to make it succeed and she abandoned it.
yeah i was pretty excited for that to become an every day technology, but they just couldn’t make them in a fashion that they were financially feasable
Intel, Microsoft, Apple were all trashing against Pixel Qi and the OLPC and the potential that it had, it didn’t help neither that Google didn’t even seem to care.. and the Samsungs, Sonys, also didn’t care.. I guess it’s never too late.. Google must invest in new displays and give away tens of millions of sub-$100 ARM Powered Chromebooks to all the kids in the developing world.
“Despite Charbax’s enthusiastic response”
Well that’s an understatement if I ever heard one. The guy is just about ready to propose to the device, marry it, and have little e-ink children.
Correct me if I’m wrong, but what this comes down to is basically a detachable keyboard for an Android-based 9.7″ e-ink tablet, something Onyx has been producing for half a decade now.
I’m really sorry if I’m excited about a potential 50-day Battery life Laptop experience that enables working outside during the day, I’ve been waiting for something like this for a decade or something. Intel killed Pixel Qi, so we have to hope for something like this based on E Ink to be made super smooth, it’s based on Android, so it seems very possible.
