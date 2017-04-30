Liliputing

Onyx Boox Max Carta is a 13.3 inch, 2200 x 1650 eReader

by

Onyx makes eReaders and other devices with E Ink screens. For the most part, the company’s products are Kindle-sized. But Onyx also has a 9.7 inch model called the Prometheus, and last year the company launched a 13.3 inch eReader called the Onyx Boox Max.

Now there’s an updated large-screen mode. The Onyx Boox Max Carta is virtually identical to the original Max in most respects, but it has one key new feature: a higher-resolution display.

While the original Onyx Boox Max has a 1600 x 1200 pixel E Ink Mobius display, the new version has an E Ink Carta 2200 x 1650 pixel display.

In other words, the Max has about 150 pixels per inch. The Max Carta has more than 200 pixels per inch, which should make text and graphics look sharper.

There aren’t a lot of 13.3 inch E Ink devices on the market. Sony has a new one, and last year eBook blog Good e-Reader launched one through a  crowdfunding campaign.

And with scarcity comes… a high price tag. There are only a few places to buy an Onyx Boox Max Carta right now. German retailer eReader Store is selling it for € 669 ($728) before tax. And Chinese gadget store Banggood is currently selling the Onyx Boox Max Carta for $679… but that’s a promotional price that ends on May 10th.

You could buy a lot of Kindles for that kind of money. But you wouldn’t be able to view large, high-res PDFs as well on their 6 inch displays. Fans of big-screen devices like this often cite their utility for viewing blueprints, textbooks, and other content that was originally formatted for larger screens.

The Onyx Boox Max Carta has a touchscreen and supports stylus input for handwritten notes and annotations.

Other features include a 1 GHz ARM Cortex-A9 pprocessor, 1GB of RAM, 16GB of storage, an Android 4.0-based operating system, a 4,100 mAh battery, 802.11b/g/ WiFi, Bluetooth 4.0, a headset jack a micro USB 2.0 port, and a microSD card reader.

While it requires different software, Onyx has also shown that it’s possible to use the same hardware as a secondary screen for a computer:

jakky567
Member
jakky567
I would love an e-reader just for pdfs with an sd card slot and a price that isn’t ridiculous.

13 hours 2 minutes ago
CampGareth
Guest
CampGareth
A second hand kindle DX satisfies the PDF and cheap price parts, but no SD card slot iirc.

9 hours 41 minutes ago
jozpi
Guest
jozpi
the reaction time looks terrible …

12 hours 29 minutes ago
Guest
Matthew Harris
Android 4.0????? That alone makes this thing worthless. Google is in the process of discontinuing support for the OS version and I don’t think Amazon supports it for new Kindle installations now. Also, I have a four year old tablet that runs 4.1.1. That version is at least six months newer than 4.0. This isn’t Windows where support (at least until Windows 10 which is theoretically perpetual) continues for ten or more years from release date. What idiot would use Android 4.0 for newly designed devices? I guess we found one but don’t expect this device to sell even 100 units at retail. The price of this monstrosity would be ridiculous even if it had a recent version of Android installed on it. With the essentially worthless Android version that comes with it the price is insanely ludicrous. Whatever Shenzhen imbecile came up with this one as a new model… Read more »
12 hours 21 minutes ago
Guest
Jerry Rioux
I don”t know about this. You can buy a Surface Pro 4 in the US starting at $100 less.

5 hours 18 minutes ago
pigeieio
Guest
pigeieio
Wish Mirosol displays had gotten off the ground.

5 hours 3 minutes ago
Tarwin
Guest
Tarwin
So do I. Heck, I’d be tempted to get the only e-reader that was made with it if I got the chance.

8 seconds ago
Robert Jasiek
Guest
Robert Jasiek
Wenngleich es weniger hässlich ist als vorherige Modelle, hässlich ist es mit fest verbauter Schlaufe, asymmetrischer Displayanordnung, überflüssigen Tasten und fettem Herstellernamen immer noch. Veraltetes Betriebssystem, veraltetes microUSB statt USB-C. Auch wenn ich vielleicht sonst bereit wäre, so ein Gerät wegen des matten 4:3-Displays und vertretbaren Gewichts trotz nur 16 Graustufen und hohen Preises zu kaufen – aber ich tue es nicht, solange immer die gleichen Designfehler gemacht werden. Fast alle Tablets haben ein brauchbares Design, aber wegen mangelnden Wettbewerbs haben fast alle Ebookreader ein hässliches Design und mangelhafte Funktionalität. Tablets gibt es nicht matt 4:3 – Ebookreader gibt es nicht mit brauchbarem Betriebsystem (zB Windows Pro) und Design. Auf die Idee, die Vorteile beider Gerätegattungen zu vereinen, ist auch im Jahr 7 nach iPad noch kein Hersteller gekommen. Ich suche dringend so ein Gerät, gebe aber keine €800 für eine Krücke aus, die nur ein paar Vorteile und ansonsten… Read more »
9 minutes 27 seconds ago
