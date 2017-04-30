Onyx Boox Max Carta is a 13.3 inch, 2200 x 1650 eReader

Onyx makes eReaders and other devices with E Ink screens. For the most part, the company’s products are Kindle-sized. But Onyx also has a 9.7 inch model called the Prometheus, and last year the company launched a 13.3 inch eReader called the Onyx Boox Max.

Now there’s an updated large-screen mode. The Onyx Boox Max Carta is virtually identical to the original Max in most respects, but it has one key new feature: a higher-resolution display.

While the original Onyx Boox Max has a 1600 x 1200 pixel E Ink Mobius display, the new version has an E Ink Carta 2200 x 1650 pixel display.

In other words, the Max has about 150 pixels per inch. The Max Carta has more than 200 pixels per inch, which should make text and graphics look sharper.

There aren’t a lot of 13.3 inch E Ink devices on the market. Sony has a new one, and last year eBook blog Good e-Reader launched one through a crowdfunding campaign.

And with scarcity comes… a high price tag. There are only a few places to buy an Onyx Boox Max Carta right now. German retailer eReader Store is selling it for € 669 ($728) before tax. And Chinese gadget store Banggood is currently selling the Onyx Boox Max Carta for $679… but that’s a promotional price that ends on May 10th.

You could buy a lot of Kindles for that kind of money. But you wouldn’t be able to view large, high-res PDFs as well on their 6 inch displays. Fans of big-screen devices like this often cite their utility for viewing blueprints, textbooks, and other content that was originally formatted for larger screens.

The Onyx Boox Max Carta has a touchscreen and supports stylus input for handwritten notes and annotations.

Other features include a 1 GHz ARM Cortex-A9 pprocessor, 1GB of RAM, 16GB of storage, an Android 4.0-based operating system, a 4,100 mAh battery, 802.11b/g/ WiFi, Bluetooth 4.0, a headset jack a micro USB 2.0 port, and a microSD card reader.

While it requires different software, Onyx has also shown that it’s possible to use the same hardware as a secondary screen for a computer:

