Liliputing

Nintendo NES Classic Edition mini console is discontinued

at by 6 Comments

Nintendo’s Switch game console is generating a lot of buzz this year, but last year the company launched another hot product: the NES Classic Edition.

The tiny game console looked like the original Nintendo Entertainment System from the 90s, but it was small enough to hold in one hand, sold for just $60 and came with 30 games pre-loaded (and no simple way to install any more… but hackers did find some not-so-simple ways to do it).

The NES Classic was a hit with retro gaming enthusiasts… and Nintendo had a hard time keeping the system in stock. Now the company is giving up. The NES Classic Edition has been discontinued.

IGN reports that the last shipments are going out this month and there are currently no plans to produce any more.

Apparently Nintendo always planned for the NES Classic to be available for only a limited time. But given the popularity of the device, it’s a bit surprising that rather than try to ramp up production to meet demand, Nintendo is canceling the device.

That said, the company has a new game console to support, as well as a new set of smartphone games for Android and iOS.

via The Verge

Leave a Reply

6 Comments on "Nintendo NES Classic Edition mini console is discontinued"

Notify of
avatar
Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Member
Sean C
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Time to launch Virtual Console on the Switch

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours 33 minutes ago
Member
Grant Russell
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Now do it again, but make a portable Gameboy model

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours 10 minutes ago
Member
ScottsSoapbox
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Isn’t that just a gameboy???

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
1 hour 40 minutes ago
jakky567
Member
jakky567
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Nintendo is a weird company

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours 53 minutes ago
Guest
Dustin Andrews
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Guess I’ll just stick to my emulator Android tablet with HDMI out and classic NES USB controller….

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
8 minutes 56 seconds ago
Member
Chris K.
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Yeah, we got one of these for Christmas and never bothered with it. We still have a working NES, a GPD XD, two Nintendo DS consoles with R4I Gold cards, and other devices with emulators that can connect to pretty much any screen in the house.

Ended up getting a decent amount of money for our Classic Console on eBay. Apparently I should have waited a bit. 🙂

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 minute 23 seconds ago
wpDiscuz