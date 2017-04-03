NanoPi NEO kit lets you build your own network-attached storage system for about $30 (plus the price of a hard drive)

The NanoPi Neo is a tiny computer with a quad-core ARM Cortex-A7 processor, Ethernet and USB ports, and support for a number of accessories.
Measuring just 1.6″ x 1.6″ it’s smaller than most Raspberry Pi computers, and with a starting price of $7 it’s also an awfully affordable computer capable of running Ubuntu Linux.
Probably the best thing about the little computer? There are a bunch of accessories available including camera, LCD, compass, and battery add-ons. And now the maker of the NanoPi Neo has also launched a case that helps you build a network-attached storage (NAS) system from the little computer.
The NanoPi Neo NAS kit features an aluminum enclosure and heat sink, and a board that lets you connect a 2.5 inch SATA hard drive or SSD to the NanoPi Neo.
The case measures about 6″ x 3.9″ x 1.9″ and the enclosure is fanless, for silent operation.
It’s available right now for $13. That’s a promotional price, but the full price of $17 isn’t all that much higher. There’s is a catch though: a 12V, 2A power adapter will set you back another $10.
That brings the total price of the tiny computer, the enclosure, and the power supply to about $31. And that doesn’t include storage: there’s room for a 2.5 inch SATA hard drive or SSD inside the case.
via CNX Software
Not interested in 2.5inch disk NAS, even if it was free.
You know there are server-grade disks in 2.5″ size. Although it’s more expensive.
USB 2.0 interface to the drive, so you’re not losing much due to the drive itself. What you gain however is pretty low power consumption, maybe under 5W which is pretty crazy.
A Western Digital My Book Lives runs LEDE as a lightweight and up-to-date Linux (it ran Debian initially), is more than well-equipped for a SoHo-grade NAS with its 800 MHz PPC 400-core and 256 MB RAM, takes a 3.5″ SATA and has a gigabit ethernet port. It runs on about 5 to 6 watts when idle.
And they cost me $12 each, including the case, including the PSU, excluding the drive. I do own a stack of them, most of them converted over from Debian to LEDE. And they have been performing flawlessly for half a decade now.
So yeah, sorry, I’m not particularly impressed by this offering.
You’re comparing a new product to something that you obviously got refurbished or off loan or something. A new My Book Live costs ~$125+ (with a drive). Used ones without working hard drives go for ~$30 on EBay; i.e., about what this new product costs.
I’m comparing a product you can and will have to tinker with to another. Lots of people discard their NAS inclosures unused just to get the contained drive.
Comparing new items is fair enough. A ready-for-action My Cloud is about $25 more expensive than the hard drive it contains. With wall warts and all, including a warranty.
My point is, this here is too limited (yes, there are 2.5″ drives for NAS, but still, eek) and/or not cheap enough for what it is trying to be. Absolutely no hate for the Pi platform and clones/competitors, it would for fine NAS hardware. But in my opinion, this product has neither a fitting enclosure nor a fitting price point.
A lot of hate here, which I think is undeserved. If you’re just looking for a NAS, yeah, there might be better options. If you’re looking for a Pi with huge storage options and NAS capabilities, this might make more sense to you as a product.
They need to make something exciting and interesting.
Put open source Zoneminder https://zoneminder.com/ on it and use it also as a surveillance system? It already runs Ubuntu and has a camera interface…
Hell, now that I’m thinking about it, it might make for an interesting base station recorder for a two camera dash cam in a vehicle. One front facing cam and one rear facing cam. Already runs on 12V too and has additional battery backup if desired. Can you connect a cellular service to it too? GPS? Would make for a kick ass in-car (or home) media server too. Just need to think out of the box people…