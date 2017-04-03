NanoPi NEO kit lets you build your own network-attached storage system for about $30 (plus the price of a hard drive)

The NanoPi Neo is a tiny computer with a quad-core ARM Cortex-A7 processor, Ethernet and USB ports, and support for a number of accessories.

Measuring just 1.6″ x 1.6″ it’s smaller than most Raspberry Pi computers, and with a starting price of $7 it’s also an awfully affordable computer capable of running Ubuntu Linux.

Probably the best thing about the little computer? There are a bunch of accessories available including camera, LCD, compass, and battery add-ons. And now the maker of the NanoPi Neo has also launched a case that helps you build a network-attached storage (NAS) system from the little computer.

The NanoPi Neo NAS kit features an aluminum enclosure and heat sink, and a board that lets you connect a 2.5 inch SATA hard drive or SSD to the NanoPi Neo.

The case measures about 6″ x 3.9″ x 1.9″ and the enclosure is fanless, for silent operation.

It’s available right now for $13. That’s a promotional price, but the full price of $17 isn’t all that much higher. There’s is a catch though: a 12V, 2A power adapter will set you back another $10.

That brings the total price of the tiny computer, the enclosure, and the power supply to about $31. And that doesn’t include storage: there’s room for a 2.5 inch SATA hard drive or SSD inside the case.

