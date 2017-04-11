Liliputing

Motorola Moto C entry-level phones coming soon (leaks)

at by 3 Comments

Motorola’s smartphone names tend to follow a basic rule of thumb: higher letters in the alphabet = better specs. So the Moto X and Moto Z smartphones tend to be flagship-level devices. The Moto G helped redefine the budget phone space… although these days the center has shifted, so the Moto G is more of a mid-range device, and the Moto E is entry-level.

Or at least it was.

Now it looks like Motorola is getting ready to launch a new line of Moto C phones with entry-level specs. Some models have stand-out features though, like big batteries.

Writing for VentureBeat, Evan Blass reports that the Moto C will come in several different configurations, but all models will have 5 inch displays and MediaTek quad-core processors.

Things get a little more complicated from there, since some configurations will only be available in certain regions. But here’s a basic idea of what to expect:

  • Cheapest Moto C: 854 x 400 pixel display, 32-bit CPU, 1GB RAM, 8GB storage, 2,350 mAh battery, 5MP rear camera
  • Most expensive Moto C Plus: 1280 x 720 pixel display, 64-bit CPU, 2GB RAM, 16GB storage, 4,000 mAh battery, 8MP rear camera

Both models have LED flash on the back and a microSD card. The phones will be available in colors including black, white, red, and gold. And all models ship with Android Nougat software.

Blass says all Moto C Plus models will support 4G LTE, but Motorola will offer 3G and 4G options of the cheaper Moto C. The 3G model also has a fixed-focus camera and 32-bit CPU, while the 4G model has a 64-bit processor and autofocus camera.

Pricing and availability hasn’t been announced yet. But all signs point to cheap and probably by this summer.

Now I can’t wait to see what Motorola has planned for the Moto B and Moto A!

 

Leave a Reply

3 Comments on "Motorola Moto C entry-level phones coming soon (leaks)"

Notify of
avatar
Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Member
toxic_computing
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

It’s really time to retire the 1GB/8GB phones along with 2GB/32GB windows laptops.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
4 hours 36 minutes ago
Member
Tacitus
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Why? The specs are perfectly fine for entry level phones.

Vote Up-1Vote Down  Reply
4 hours 23 minutes ago
Olivier
Guest
Olivier
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

No, they’re not: with all the bloatware that Google loads onto Android phones, and which you can’t delete, phones with these specs are not comfortable to use.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
31 seconds ago
wpDiscuz