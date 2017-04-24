Mid-range LG X Power 2 smartphone with 4,500 mAh battery coming this summer

Sometimes smartphone makers try to make their device stand out with flashy features like ultra-wide displays or modular designs. But sometimes all you really want is a phone that has a good-enough display and processor… and really long battery life.

Last year LG launched the X Power smartphone with a 4,100 mAh battery and a reasonably low price tag.

This summer the company is launching a new model called the X Power 2. It’s expected to have a bigger screen, a faster processor, and a bigger battery.

The X Power 2 is equipped with a 5.5 inch, 1280 x 720 pixel display, a 1.5 GHz MediaTek MT6750 octa-core processor, 2GB of RAM, 16GB of storage, and a microSD card slot.

The phone takes its name from its 4,5000 mAh battery, which should offer up to 2 or 3 days of run time.

Other features include a 13MP rear camera, a 5MP front camera that features an LED flash for well-lit selfies, and Android 7.0 Nougat software.

The LG X Power 2 is expected to sell for about $264 in South Korea when it goes on sale in June. The company had originally said this model would be available in Latin America in March, before rolling out to the US, Europe, and Asia, but I haven’t seen any news about a US launch date yet.

via ET News and Phone Arena