Microsoft’s next Xbox console cranks it up to 6 teraflops (Project Scorpio)

Microsoft kind of launched its first 4K-ready Xbox game console last summer, but the Xbox One S didn’t actually support 4K games, it was just a modestly updated Xbox One with support for 4K video streaming.
Want to play 4K games on an Xbox? You may be able to do that later this year.
That’s when the company’s next-gen game console is expected to launch. Eurogamer and Digital Foundry got an early look at the game system code-named “Project Scorpio,” and reports it offers 6 teraflops of performance and can handle 4K gaming at 60 frames per second.
Project Scorpio’s hardware includes:
- 2.3 GHz 8-core custom 16nm x86 CPU
- 1.172 GHz 40-core custom GPU
- 12GB GDDR5 memory
- 326GB/s memory bandwidth
The system also has a 1 TB 2.5 inch hard drive and a Blu-ray drive with support for 4K Ultra HD discs.
But those specs only tell part of the story. For instance, game developers only get access to 8GB of the graphics memory, because the operating system uses 4GB.
Overall, Project Scorpio looks like the most advanced game console to date, which is hardly surprising. But what’s particularly interesting is that the hardware is designed to scale up existing 1080p games to look good on 4K TVs.
There are a few things we still don’t know about Project Scorpio. Microsoft hasn’t announced the actual name yet, for example. And the pricing remains a mystery, although Eurogamer speculates that a reasonable target would be $499. While that’s fairly expensive by game console standards, it’s a lot less money than you’d probably have to pay to build a gaming PC with similar performance.
“…it’s a lot less money than you’d probably have to pay to build a gaming PC with similar performance.”
While probably is mentioned, that’s a tad bit of a lie. RX 480 builds can be found for 499$ and that’ll perform the same (if not the better) with all the other advantages PC has. Either way, I doubt this thing is even going to retail for 499$ for some time, that’s some real wishful thinking from Eurogamer IMO.
I think the real benefit is that games can be optimized for 4k in ways that PC games will struggle to do outside of brute force. Also the memory bandwidth is going to be higher with the RAM being GDDR5 as appose to GDDR4 that is common place. There other tweaks tweak with cache and bandwidth benefits that I doubt AMD or Intel will make common place anytime soon. I’m a PC gamer but I think this is a great alternative if you don’t want to build your own or worry about the hassles that come with it.
It’s a bit of a trade – off on PC. The RAM in the RX 480 for eg. has a memory bandwidth of ~ 256 / GBps and DDR4 is noticeably slower than that. However GPUs in PCs have dedicated memory, thus resulting in more RAM overall. Microsoft has made some other improvements that allow for better performance such as the dedicated DX12 processing unit, however that is only to compensate for the mediocre at best CPU which can be outmatched by a budget processor like the G4560, resulting in similar performance overall.
Overall, as a high end option for someone who doesn’t want to go through the hassle of setting up a PC, it isn’t really that bad. However, this also depends on price which we’re yet to see, but it hopefully shouldn’t be over $599.
RX 480 can’t handle 4k……
The GPU in the Scorpio has 40 CUs opposed to the 38 in the RX 480, however they’re clocked lower and the RX 580 will probably achieve the same performance with a boost in clock speed and equal or lower price to the RX 480. The RX 480 can definitely handle 4K.
1TB 2.5 inch spinning HDD? Whaaaaat? Why not 1TB of Optane to be future proof????
price