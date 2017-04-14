Microsoft: Windows 10 Creators Update only coming to 13 phones (officially)

Microsoft recently began rolling out the Windows 10 Creators Update to PC users. But what about phones? The company has an update for those too… but only a handful of phones will get it… kind of.

Only 13 existing phones are getting an official update from Windows 10 Anniversary Update to the Windows 10 Creators Update. But if you have a phone that’s not on the list you may still be able to run the latest software… as long as you’re willing to run unsupported beta software

Microsoft says starting with the Creators Update, the list of supported phones is shrinking to a baker’s dozen. Any handset not on the list below won’t get the Creators Update and other phones won’t receive any future Windows Insider Preview updates either.

If you’ve got an unsupported phone that’s already running a preview build of the Creators Update, Microsoft says you can keep using it. You just need to know that you’re running an unsupported version of the operating system.

It sounds like a move that’s likely to piss off some smartphone users who had been beta testing the Creators Update only to find that their device isn’t support. But honestly, it’s not like all that many people will be affected by the decision: Windows Mobile has a tiny market share and I wouldn’t be surprised if the operating system’s biggest fans already have one of the newer phones anyway.

Anyway, here’s the list of officially supported phones: