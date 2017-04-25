Microsoft steps up push for Office 365 subscriptions over single-license Office installs

There are currently a few different ways to get your hands on Microsoft Office. There are home and business versions of Office. And make a one-time purchase to get a version of Office that you can install on a single PC or pay for an Office 365 subscription that lets you install the operating system on one or more computers, always get the latest version as soon as it’s available, and connect to cloud services like OneDrive.
In recent years, Microsoft has really pushed Office 365 subscriptions, but the company also continues to offer the single-time-purchase version, which Microsoft has recently started to refer to as Office perpetual (because you pay once and then you can continue using it indefinitely without paying any more).
But in the future it looks like some features may only be available to customers willing to pony up the money for a monthly or annual subscription.
In a recent blog post, Microsoft explains that starting October 13th, 2020 you’ll either need an office 365 ProPlus subscription or a version of Office perpetual that’s still in the “mainstream support” cycle in order to connect to Office 365 services such as OneDrive (to save files to the cloud, edit documents simultaneously with other users, and so on).
In other words, buy a copy of Office 2016 and you get 5 years of mainstream support… including the ability to connect to OneDrive and other Office 365 services. But when mainstream supports (on October 13th, 2020), you’ll either need to buy a newer version of Office perpetual or pay for a subscription to keep using those features.
Don’t need cloud services? No problem. Keep using your current version of Office indefinitely. But Microsoft would clearly rather get you to spend money on a regular basis.
Alternately, you could stop spending any money at all on office software and just use Google Docs, LibreOffice, or one of several other free alternatives. Sure, some features may work differently than in Microsoft Office, and you may run into compatibility issues if everyone else you work with uses Microsoft products. But free is a lot cheaper than the $70 per year you’d spend to get the cheapest possible version of Office 365.
7 Comments on "Microsoft steps up push for Office 365 subscriptions over single-license Office installs"
I know a lot of people are going to say LibreOffice isn’t good enough to replace Microsoft Office, but I have been using LibreOffice/OpenOffice for years without any problems. I just set the default file type to Microsoft’s format and have never had a compatibility issue. I don’t use features like pivot tables but I bet most home users don’t either.
I’ve been using LibreOffice for a while, too. I, however, get frustrated by its incompatibilities, though am not (yet) ready to chuck it. Anyway, it’s my best option on a Linux computer. 🙂
My nagging problems are that 1) you can’t highlight text in LibreOffice and un-highlight it in MS Office and 2) LibreOffice formats footnotes differently and they need to be cleaned up in MS Office. My biggest problems have been with spreadsheet macros and pick lists. Sometimes LibreOffice won’t even open spreadsheets with these in them. This limits some of the work I can do at home.
I tried Office365 and chucked it because I couldn’t figure out how to make my NAS at work as my default drive.
Maybe they are hoping that subscriptions will be like gym memberships, in that people will just keep paying them without noticing.
In year 2020, people will be asking ‘what is Microsoft Office?’ or, rather they will be asking ‘what is Microsoft, altogether?’ There are plenty of open-source and free word processor software like Libre Office, Open Office, Neo Office, K-Office and the best from Google called Google Docs. Microsoft never offer anything free of charge, and it is catching up to it.
No one buys standalone MS Office any more this is a non-issue, Office 365 is exceptionally good value.
The only people who get their panties in a twist are those still stuck in a mindset of boxed software from the 90’s.
I’m one of those with twisted panties. Though to be completely honest I’m going commando today.
I bought my last copy of Office perhaps 10 years ago. It was a student version for $125 or something. It’s still in use by a family member today who will not give up on an Excel based system they use to keep track of a collection.
Office 365 for students can be a good value but to buy it beyond that would have been considerably more expensive in my case. I’d be into MS for approaching $1000 now. At half that it would have been a bad deal.
What you need depends a lot on who/what you need to interact with and what they use. For me Google Docs works brilliantly and has now for quite a few years.
Frankly to me what really seems a 90s mindset is that most people need MS Office at all.