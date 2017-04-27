Mele PCG03 fanless Apollo Lake mini PC launches for $159

Chinese device maker Mele’s first small form-factor desktop PC with an Intel Apollo Lake processor is now up for order for $159 from the company’s AliExpress store (although that may be a promotional price that will go up in a few days).

The Mele PCG03 Apo features an Intel Celeron N3450 quad-core processor, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of eMMC storage, and Windows 10 Home 64-bit software.

It also has an M.2 slot for an optional solid state drive, 802.11ac WiFi, Bluetooth 4.0, a Gigabit Ethernet jack, USB 3.0 and USB Type-C ports, a 3.5mm headset jack, HDMI 2.0 and VGA ports.

With a 6 watt, quad-core processor that supports 4K video output, the Mele PCG03 Apo could be used as media center, a digital signage system or point-of sales computer, or a general-purpose PC for folks that would rather have a small, quiet, inexpensive, and not-that-fast computer rather than a high-performance machine.

At the Consumer Electronics Show in January, Mele said it planned to release Apollo Lake models like the PCG03 Apo in 2017, as well as higher-performance models with 15 watt Intel Core i3, Core i5, and Core i7 Skylake and Kaby Lake processors. All of the company’s Apollo Lake and Kaby Lake systems are expected to be fanless.

via AndroidPC.es