Lenovo launches Flex 11 convertible Chromebook

Lenovo’s Flex line of laptops are affordable computers with convertible designs that also let you use them as notebooks. Up until now the Flex series has only included Windows-powered machines with Intel processors, but Lenovo has just introduced its first Flex Chromebook.

The Lenovo Flex 11 Chromebook is a $279 convertible with a 2.1 GHz quad-core ARM-based processor and Google’s Chrome operating system.

The new notebook features 4GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, and a 1366 x 768 pixel IPS display.

The Flex 11 Chromebook measures 11.7″ x 8.1″ x 0.8″ and weighs about 3 pounds. It supports 802.11ac WiFi and features a water-resistant keyboard and sealed touchpad: you can spill up to a cup of water on the laptop and water should drain off without damaging the computer.

Lenovo says the Flex 11 Chromebook should get up to 10 hours of battery life, will support Android apps and the Google Play Store (after an upcoming software update), and features HDMI, USB 3.0, and SD card slots. It also has a USB Type-C port which is used for charging as well as data.

Prefer Windows? Lenovo also has a Flex 4 11 notebook with Windows 10, an Intel Celeron N3350 procesosr, 2GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage for $280.