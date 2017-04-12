PC shipments have been declining in recent years. While smartphone shipments continue to rise, consumers and businesses are upgrading their desktop and notebook computers less frequently.
But according to research firm IDC, the PC market saw growth in the first quarter of 2017… for the first time in 5 years.
The analysts at rival firm Gartner see things differently though. In fact, Gartner reports there were fewer shipments in the last quarter than at any time since 2007.
There’s a simple explanation for the discrepancy, and it’s not just that neither company has 100% accurate shipment counts, since some companies don’t provide detailed numbers. It’s also that IDC and Gartner are counting different things as PCs.
For instance, IDC says a Chromebook is a personal computer, but Gartner does not. Gartner, meanwhile, says tablets can be PCs, but Chromebooks aren’t.
In that light, it makes sense that IDC’s growth figures would be higher: Chromebooks have been one of the few bright spots in the PC space in the past few years. While the total number of Chromebooks shipped each quarter is substantially lower than the number of Windows machines, Chromebook shipments have generally been on the upswing while the opposite is true for other types of notebooks and desktops.
All told, IDC says more than 60 million PCs were shipped in Q1,2017, representing a 0.6 percent increase over the same period in 2016.
Gartner says more than 62 million PCs were shipped… but that represents a 2.4 percent decrease from a year ago.
One thing both firms agree on is that Dell is the third-largest shipper of PCs at the moment, with Lenovo and HP duking it out for first and second place. But IDC has HP in first place, while Gartner says Lenovo is in the lead.
Leave a Reply
10 Comments on "IDC: PC shipments up for the first time in years, Gartner: nope"
62 million units sold. It may be a shrinking market but it is still a large market.
“It’s also that IDC and Gartner are counting different things as PCs.
For instance, IDC says a Chromebook is a personal computer, but Gartner does not. Gartner, meanwhile, says tablets can be PCs, but Chromebooks aren’t.”
How about, if it’s a personal computer, it’s a PC? Then it’d include desktops, laptops, chromebooks (which are just laptops with a different OS), smartphones, tablets, and intel sticks.
I really don’t get this arbitrary distinction, when they’re all *personal* computers.
You’re absolutely right, manufacturers make money from selling hardware. If it has a screen and keyboard and is to large to put in your pocket then it’s a computer. The operating system does’t matter.
P.S. When, if ever can a non-portable device not meant to be used with a screen or keyboard, (Echo, Google Home) be considered a computer
” and is to large to put in your pocket then it’s a computer.”
Why would that matter? It’s a computer that’s personal, regardless of whether it fits in your pocket or not.
Now Echo and Google Home are a lot more interesting to categorize, as they are generally used by a multitude of people, no? I’ve never interacted with one.
Chromebooks can run full Linux, sometimes even windows. Therefore they are full PCs.
Chromebooks are at least 2 million units per year, and are still growing. I could see them becoming 10% of all PC sales within the next couple of years. Hopefully ARM systems will be able to break into the education market.
Maybe in a couple of years we can see a Raspberry Pi in these charts
It makes me sad to hear that Chromebooks are on the uptick. The one I’m typing this comment on, while technically a top-tier Chromebook, has been a huge disappointment in almost every area. Literally everything that’s not “browse a website” that a Chromebook can technically do, it does so poorly that I regret ever buying the device. But apparently my opinion isn’t shared by all, if sales are going up.
Well that’s the whole point of ChromeOS, and their simplicity allows them to be locked-down for the education market. I don’t think their purpose is to build the best laptop, but rather the best web services laptop. Did you buy your chromebook with your own dollars? If you did you should really change the OS.
Put a full Linux onto it with Crouton and you will be able to run all of the desktop apps in paralell with ChromeOS.