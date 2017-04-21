HP’s new ZBook Mobile Workstations pack big power into small packages

HP has unveiled four new mobile workstations as part of the company’s ZBook line of business laptops, and a few of them are surprisingly compact.

The new HP Zbook 15 and ZBook 17 are high-power notebooks with support for up to Intel Xeon chips and NVIDIA Quadro graphics.

But if you’re willing to sacrifice a bit of CPU power for portability, the ZBook 14u G4 is a smaller 3.6 pound model with a 14 inch display, a 15 watt Intel Kaby Lake dual-core processor, and AMD FirePro graphics.

There’s also a 4.6 pound premium model called the HP ZBook Studio G4 which features a 15.6 inch display, up to a Xeon processor, and NVIDIA graphics.

The ZBook Studio is a premium laptop that measures about 0.7 inches thick, but which supports processor options ranging from a Core i5-7300HQ quad-core CPU to a Xeon E3-1535m v6.

It also supports solid state storage, comes with 1920 x 1080 pixel or 3840 x 2160 pixel display options, and features Intel HD 630 graphics and NVIDIA Quadro M1200M graphics. HP offers several different SSD storage options including SATA and PCIe options.

Prices for this model start at $1399.

The ZBook 14u, meanwhile, will likely have a lower starting price when it goes on sale this summer. It will be available with 1366 x 768 pixel and 1920 x 1080 pixel display options, Core i5-7200U through Core i7-7600U CPU options, Intel HD 620 and AMD FirePro W4190M graphics.

Both laptops are available with up to 32GB of RAM, but the 14 inch model supports SATA hard drives, M.2 SATA solid state storage, or NVMe PCIe SSDs.

While the Zbook 14u is the lightest of HP’s new mobile workstations, it’s not the thinnest. The laptop measures about 0.9 inches thick.