HP introduces its 2017 Pavilion and Pavilion x360 notebook lineup

HP is updating its Pavilion line of consumer notebooks with new 14, 15.6, and 17.3 inch laptops and a new line of Pavilion x360 convertibles featuring 11.6 inch, 14 inch, and 15.6 inch displays.

The 2017 lineup is thinner and lighter than earlier Pavilion notebooks, and some models also pick up a few premium touches that had previously only been available on more expensive HP Envy or Spectre models.

The new laptops should be available in May or June, and prices start at around $349 for an entry-level model.

That entry level machine is actually the one I’m most interested in, because this is a website about little computers, and for $399 what HP is selling is an 11.6 inch Pavilion x360 convertible with an Intel Pentium N4200 processor, 4GB of RAM, and a 500GB hard drive.

For that price you also get a digital pen: all of HP’s new Pavilion x360 convertibles support pen and finger input, and the pen is a standard feature, not an optional accessory.

HP says the laptop should get up to 8.5 hours of battery life, and supports fast charging: you should be able to get a 90 percent charge in about 90 minutes — something HP is promising for all of its new Pavilion laptops.

Other features include stereo speaker tuned by Bang & Olufsen, a 1366 x 768 pixel IPS display, and an 88 degree HD webcam.

The 11.6 inch HP Pavilion x360 measures 11.6″ x 7.9″ x 0.8″ and weighs about 3.1 pounds.

HP may also offer model with up to a Core i3 processor or up to 8GB of RAM, but the RAM is not user accessible, so there’s no way to upgrade if you buy a model with 4GB and later decide that you want more.

Larger Pavilion x360 models are available with HD and full HD display options and support up to a Core i7 CPU and optional NVIDIA GeForce 940 or Radeon 530 graphics. The 14 inch model supports up to 12GB of RAM, and the 15.6 inch convertible can be configured with up to 16GB.

The larger models can also be configured with SSDs, hard drives, or both. They support dual storage, thanks to M.2 slots for solid state storage and 2.5 inch bays for hard drives. Storage options top out at 512GB for solid state storage and 1TB for hard drives (so you can get up to 1.5TB of total storage).

One more difference between the 11.6 inch Pavilion x360 and its larger siblings? The smallest model has three full-sized USB 3.1 ports, while the larger models have two full-sized ports and a USB 3.1 Type-C port.

HP’s 14, 15.6, and 17.3 inch Pavilion notebooks are all available with a choice of Intel or AMD chips, up to 16GB of RAM, and up to 2TB of storage (with hard drive, SSD, and dual storage options).

NVIDIA and AMD graphics options are also available.

While the Pavilion line is still aimed at HP’s more value-oriented customers, the new models do take a few design cues from the company’s more expensive Envy line, including a sloping keyboard design with a diamond cut touchpad, a metal keyboard dock (the area around the keyboard, and a “lift hinge” design (when you open the laptop, the back of the lid extends down below the keyboard to give the keyboard it’s slope).

Prices start at $600 for an entry-level HP Pavilion 15 laptop, $700 for a 14 inch model, or $630 for an HP Pavilion 17.