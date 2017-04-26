Liliputing

Hkey 960 is a $240 Android dev board/computer with Kirin 960

at by 1 Comment

At first glance, the LeMaker HiKey 960 looks a lot like a Raspberry Pi. Both are single-board computers with ARM-based processors, a handful of ports and developer-friendly connectors.

But while the Raspberry Pi 3 sells for about $35, the new HiKey 960 is priced at $240. So what makes this little computer worth nearly 9 times as much? It’s got the same processor as a Huawei Mate 9 smartphone, but in a desktop-style package.

The HiKey 960 is basically aimed at Android app developers that want to create and test applications on a speedy ARM-based system. But it could probably be used for a wide range of applications if you want one of the most powerful ARM-based mini PCs around.

The system features a Kirin 960 octa-core chip with 4 ARM Cortex-A73 CPU cores, 4 ARM Cortex-A53 CPU cores, and Mali-G71 MP8 graphics.

It has 3GB of LPDDR4 memory, 32GB of UFS 2.1 flash storage and a microSD card slot, an HDMI port, two USB 3.0 ports, a USB 2.0 Type-C port, 802.11ac WiFi, Bluetooth 4.1, a 60-pin connector and 40-pin connector.

The whole thing measures just 85mm x 55mm (3.34″ x 2.17″) which means it’s about the same size as a Raspberry Pi 3.

via PC World

Leave a Reply

1 Comment on "Hkey 960 is a $240 Android dev board/computer with Kirin 960"

Notify of
avatar
Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
jakky567
Member
jakky567
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

What sort of graphics acceleration would this have under linux? Or is it android only?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
7 seconds ago
wpDiscuz