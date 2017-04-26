Hkey 960 is a $240 Android dev board/computer with Kirin 960

At first glance, the LeMaker HiKey 960 looks a lot like a Raspberry Pi. Both are single-board computers with ARM-based processors, a handful of ports and developer-friendly connectors.

But while the Raspberry Pi 3 sells for about $35, the new HiKey 960 is priced at $240. So what makes this little computer worth nearly 9 times as much? It’s got the same processor as a Huawei Mate 9 smartphone, but in a desktop-style package.

The HiKey 960 is basically aimed at Android app developers that want to create and test applications on a speedy ARM-based system. But it could probably be used for a wide range of applications if you want one of the most powerful ARM-based mini PCs around.

The system features a Kirin 960 octa-core chip with 4 ARM Cortex-A73 CPU cores, 4 ARM Cortex-A53 CPU cores, and Mali-G71 MP8 graphics.

It has 3GB of LPDDR4 memory, 32GB of UFS 2.1 flash storage and a microSD card slot, an HDMI port, two USB 3.0 ports, a USB 2.0 Type-C port, 802.11ac WiFi, Bluetooth 4.1, a 60-pin connector and 40-pin connector.

The whole thing measures just 85mm x 55mm (3.34″ x 2.17″) which means it’s about the same size as a Raspberry Pi 3.

via PC World