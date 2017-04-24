Google’s next-gen Pixel phones to feature Snapdragon 835 chips (leaks)

Google is expected to launch several new Pixel-branded smartphones this year, and over the past month or so we’ve seen signs in the Android Open Source code suggesting that there may be three models on the way, code-named Walleye, Muskie, and Taimen.

Now WinFuture has spotted indications in AOSP code suggesting that all three phones will feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processors.

That’s not exactly a huge surprise. The original Pixel and Pixel XL smartphones shipped with Snapdragon 821 chips, which were the most powerful Qualcomm processors available at the time. This year’s top Qualcomm chip is the Snapdragon 835, which is the processor that powers the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Xiaomi Mi6 as well as several other upcoming phones.

We don’t know much else about the new phones yet… or even if they’re all phones. While Droid Life’s sources say Taimen will be a big-screened phone, it’s unclear why Google would launch three Pixel phones this year, so it’s possible that there could be two phones and a tablet… or something.