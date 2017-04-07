Gigabyte’s tiny, fanless, low-power BRIX PCs with Apollo Lake chips coming soon

Gigabyte is adding two fanless computers to its BRIX line of mini PCs.

The Gigabyte BRIX GB-EACE-3450 features an Intel Celeron N3450 processor, while the GB-EAPD-4200 has a Pentium N4200 chip. Both measure just 6.5″ x 4.1″ x 1.1″ and feature passive cooling for silent operation.

Gigabyte is positioning the little computer as “the perfect fit for IoT applications” such as digital signage, point of sales systems, internet kiosks, and other commercial uses. But the new BRIX mini PCs also seem like they might be a good fit for home use, depending on your needs.

With a 6 watt quad-core processor and Intel HD graphics, you could probably set one of these little computers up as a media center or home file server. The system might also be suitable for some light home computing if you don’t need a high-performance CPU.

The computers support M.2 solid state storage, up to 8GB of DDR3L RAM (with two SODIMM slots), and feature 2 HDMI ports, a headset jack, 2 Gigabit Ethernet ports, 802.11ac WiFi and Bluetooth 4.0 and four USB 3.0 ports.

There’s also a microSD card reader and a half-sized mini PCIe slot that can be used for an optional 3G module.

Gigabyte unveiled the new mini PCs at the Consumer Electronics Show in January, but Fanless Tech notes they were recently added to the Gigabyte website and should be available soon. A Russian retailer is already selling one model.