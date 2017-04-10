Liliputing

Deals of the Day (4-10-2017)

The Dell XPS 13 has been one of the most popular portable notebooks for the past few years, thanks to its compact design, decent performance, and reasonably low starting price of $800.

Normally that entry-level price gets you an entry-level system with a full HD non-touch display, Core i3 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. But right now you can pick up a refurbished model with twice the memory, twice the storage, a higher-resolution touchscreen display, and a Core i5 Skylake chip for $100 less than the entry-level price.

Sarig
Guest
Sarig
What’s surprising for me is that normally they sell a laptop with 4gb of RAM and without HD. In 2017.

That’s more like 2007 level pricing.

13 hours 4 minutes ago
Member
'Ilvee Tidus'
It’s full HD in the basic model vs QHD in the offer. The 4gb ram part is beyond me. For $800, I would expect a minimum of 8 GB RAM.

12 hours 5 minutes ago
