Deals of the Day (4-10-2017)

The Dell XPS 13 has been one of the most popular portable notebooks for the past few years, thanks to its compact design, decent performance, and reasonably low starting price of $800.
Normally that entry-level price gets you an entry-level system with a full HD non-touch display, Core i3 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. But right now you can pick up a refurbished model with twice the memory, twice the storage, a higher-resolution touchscreen display, and a Core i5 Skylake chip for $100 less than the entry-level price.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Windows computers
- Refurb Dell XPS 13 w/Core i5-6200/8GB/256GB/QHD+ touchscreen for $700 – New Techies (via eBay)
- Asus Zenbook Flip UX360CA 13″ convertible w/Core M3-6Y30/8GB/256GB for $499 – Microsoft Store
- Refurb HP Pavilion x2 12″ 2-in-1 w/Core M3-6Y30/4GB/128GB for $300 – RefurbForLess (via eBay)
Chromebooks
- Acer Chromebook C300 w/13″ display, Celeron N3060/4GB/16GB for $140 after rebate – Newegg (coupon: EMCSRERK4 )
- Refurb HP Chromebook 13 w/Pentium 4405Y/4GB/32GB for $350 – Woot
- Refurb HP Chromebook 11 w/Celeron N3050 for $120 and up – Woot
- Refurb HP Chromebook 11 G4 Education Edition w/Celeron N2840 for $120 and up – Woot
Amazon devices
- Amazon Fire tablet for $40 and up – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 8 for $70 and up – Amazon
- Amazon kindle for Kids bundle for $90 – Amazon
Audio
- Nakamichi ANC80 active noise canceling headphones for $18 – Newegg (coupon: EMCSRERK6)
- Mpow Cheetah Bluetooth earbuds (gen3) for $20 – Amazon (coupon: X7DC5S7L)
- Anker SoundBuds slim Bluetooth earbuds for $22 – Amazon (coupon: BEST3235)
- UE Roll 2 portable Bluetooth speaker for $55 – Best Buy
- TaoTronics 14W Bluetooth speaker for $20 – NeweggFlash
Other stuff
- Honor 8 smartphone w/32GB for $278 – Amazon
- TP-Link Archer C9 AC1900 WiFi router for $90 – Newegg (coupon: EMCREBR29)
- Refurb Fitbit Zip activity tracker for $45 – Daily Steals
- Free eBook – Deathless by Catherynn M. Valente – Tor eBook of the Month Club
2 Comments on "Deals of the Day (4-10-2017)"
What’s surprising for me is that normally they sell a laptop with 4gb of RAM and without HD. In 2017.
That’s more like 2007 level pricing.
It’s full HD in the basic model vs QHD in the offer. The 4gb ram part is beyond me. For $800, I would expect a minimum of 8 GB RAM.