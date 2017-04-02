Cube unveils iWork 3X Apollo Lake tablet with a Surface Pro 4-style display

Say you want a 2-in-1 tablet with the same display as the Microsoft Surface Pro 4 tablet, but you don’t want to pay full price for Microsoft’s high-end hardware? If you’re willing to settle for a much less powerful processor, Chinese device maker Cube may have a solution.

The company has just unveiled a new 12.3 inch tablet with a 2736 x 1824 pixel IPS display and an Intel Apollo Lake processor.

It’s called the Cube iWork 3X and it should be available soon, with a Chinese price of 1999 yuan ($290), although it might sell for closer to $360 internationally.

The tablet has an Intel Celeron N3450 quad-core processor, 6GB of DDR3 memory, and a 128GB solid state drive.

It features HDMI, a USB Type-C port, a microSD card slot, and an 8,500 mAh battery.

The Cube iWork 3X has a built-in adjustable kickstand that lets you prop it up on a table. It’s also designed to work with a keyboard cover, but it seems the keyboard will be sold separately.

The tablet measures 11.8″ x 7.1″ x 0.4″ and weighs weighs about 1.6 pounds.

via TechTablets and Weibo