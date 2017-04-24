Cube iWork8 Air Pro is a $130 dual OS tablet with 8GB RAM

Chinese device maker Cube’s latest tablet features an 8 inch, full HD display, an Intel Atom Cherry Trail processor, and two operating systems: Windows 10 and Android 5.1.
What really makes the Cube iWork8 Air Pro unusual though is the fact that it’s a $131 tablet with 8GB of RAM.
The tablet is available for pre-order from Gearbest.
The tablet features an Intel Atom x5-Z8350 processor, 32GB of storage, a microSD card slot, 2MP front and rear cameras, a 3.5mm headphone jack, HDMI output, and a micro USB port. There’s a 3,500 mAh battery and the Cube iWork8 Air Pro measures about 8.4″ x 4.9″ x 0.16″ and weighs about 12 ounces.
It has a 1920 x 1200 pixel IPS display with support for 5-point capacitive multitouch input.
What’s particularly surprising about this tablet is that it has a slightly faster processor and four times as much RAM as an older model called the Cube iWork8 Air… even though the orgiinal model sells for just a few bucks less, at $128.
via AndroidPC.es
The Cherry Trail horde. A zombie army marching about the place. They just will not die as they should.
It smacks of the supernatural. Could be a sign of the end-times.
Darnit, just as I’d bought one of the older Cube iWork 8 Airs with two GB of RAM on gearbest. Then again it was reduced to £65 so can’t really grumble…
I’m also kicking myself in the foot. Got one from eBay and now this announcement :/ -the things I could do with 8GB of RAM. Hell, I already have the current 2GB RAM model playing Overwatch 😀
You are able to run Overwatch on an Atom-powered device?
I’d buy this if it was sold AND shipped from Amazon. Otherwise, I hope it does well. I’d to see more small Windows 10 devices. Maybe even with different aspect ratios.
This is a pretty sweet deal. With 32GB of storage I wonder how much each OS gets and what is left over. The SD card slot helps but idk. I’d love to get my hands on one.
The SD card slot can handle up to 128gb
have to me a mistake. No way that has 8 gb ram.
I have an older $99 dual OS Chinese tablet and I found the screen and battery life really lacking, I also found the Windows 10 OS basically useless on such a form factor. Hopefully this model is an improvement. I really like my $49 Nook, but 8GB of storage is not enough and many of the apps cannot be moved to an SD card.
Now if only it had a single full size USB or Usb-c, even if it is 2.0, it would be the perfect portable device. That way, you could connect any peripheral when you need to without having to disconnect while charging.
I agree on having one full size and one micro USB port. Not being able to charge and hub in Android, sucks. I read that you can do that on the Windows side.
Erm. Pretty sure the z8350 can’t address that amount of ram. Intel Ark says 2Gb, but, as we all know it works with 4Gb. I seem to recall anything above that wouldn’t work when tried by someone on some board or other.
So close to the perfect 8-inch tablet: With pen support, this would be an instabuy for me.