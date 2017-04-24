Liliputing

Cube iWork8 Air Pro is a $130 dual OS tablet with 8GB RAM

at by 13 Comments

Chinese device maker Cube’s latest tablet features an 8 inch, full HD display, an Intel Atom Cherry Trail processor, and two operating systems: Windows 10 and Android 5.1.

What really makes the Cube iWork8 Air Pro unusual though is the fact that it’s a $131 tablet with 8GB of RAM.

The tablet is available for pre-order from Gearbest.

The tablet features an Intel Atom x5-Z8350 processor, 32GB of storage, a microSD card slot, 2MP front and rear cameras, a 3.5mm headphone jack, HDMI output, and a micro USB port. There’s a 3,500 mAh battery and the Cube iWork8 Air Pro measures about 8.4″ x 4.9″ x 0.16″ and weighs about 12 ounces.

It has a 1920 x 1200 pixel IPS display with support for 5-point capacitive multitouch input.

What’s particularly surprising about this tablet is that it has a slightly faster processor and four times as much RAM as an older model called the Cube iWork8 Air… even though the orgiinal model sells for just a few bucks less, at $128.

via AndroidPC.es

Leave a Reply

13 Comments on "Cube iWork8 Air Pro is a $130 dual OS tablet with 8GB RAM"

Notify of
avatar
Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
savagemichael
Guest
savagemichael
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

The Cherry Trail horde. A zombie army marching about the place. They just will not die as they should.
It smacks of the supernatural. Could be a sign of the end-times.

Vote Up-6Vote Down  Reply
8 hours 54 minutes ago
Member
Dafydd Monks
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Darnit, just as I’d bought one of the older Cube iWork 8 Airs with two GB of RAM on gearbest. Then again it was reduced to £65 so can’t really grumble…

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
8 hours 51 minutes ago
Member
Cirrell Battle (LightyKD)
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

I’m also kicking myself in the foot. Got one from eBay and now this announcement :/ -the things I could do with 8GB of RAM. Hell, I already have the current 2GB RAM model playing Overwatch 😀

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
7 hours 14 minutes ago
Guest
Nexus Fantismo
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

You are able to run Overwatch on an Atom-powered device?

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
6 hours 27 minutes ago
Alan
Guest
Alan
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

I’d buy this if it was sold AND shipped from Amazon. Otherwise, I hope it does well. I’d to see more small Windows 10 devices. Maybe even with different aspect ratios.

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
8 hours 36 minutes ago
Member
Sean C
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

This is a pretty sweet deal. With 32GB of storage I wonder how much each OS gets and what is left over. The SD card slot helps but idk. I’d love to get my hands on one.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
8 hours 4 minutes ago
Member
'Ilvee Tidus'
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

The SD card slot can handle up to 128gb

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
7 hours 28 minutes ago
Guest
Max L L
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

have to me a mistake. No way that has 8 gb ram.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
7 hours 49 minutes ago
Member
rdp2011
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

I have an older $99 dual OS Chinese tablet and I found the screen and battery life really lacking, I also found the Windows 10 OS basically useless on such a form factor. Hopefully this model is an improvement. I really like my $49 Nook, but 8GB of storage is not enough and many of the apps cannot be moved to an SD card.

Vote Up-1Vote Down  Reply
7 hours 43 minutes ago
Member
'Ilvee Tidus'
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Now if only it had a single full size USB or Usb-c, even if it is 2.0, it would be the perfect portable device. That way, you could connect any peripheral when you need to without having to disconnect while charging.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
7 hours 30 minutes ago
Member
Cirrell Battle (LightyKD)
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

I agree on having one full size and one micro USB port. Not being able to charge and hub in Android, sucks. I read that you can do that on the Windows side.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
7 hours 10 minutes ago
Member
The_Cageybee
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Erm. Pretty sure the z8350 can’t address that amount of ram. Intel Ark says 2Gb, but, as we all know it works with 4Gb. I seem to recall anything above that wouldn’t work when tried by someone on some board or other.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
6 hours 4 minutes ago
Hifihedgehog
Guest
Hifihedgehog
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

So close to the perfect 8-inch tablet: With pen support, this would be an instabuy for me.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
6 hours 2 minutes ago
wpDiscuz