Cube iWork8 Air Pro is a $130 dual OS tablet with 8GB RAM

Chinese device maker Cube’s latest tablet features an 8 inch, full HD display, an Intel Atom Cherry Trail processor, and two operating systems: Windows 10 and Android 5.1.

What really makes the Cube iWork8 Air Pro unusual though is the fact that it’s a $131 tablet with 8GB of RAM.

The tablet is available for pre-order from Gearbest.

The tablet features an Intel Atom x5-Z8350 processor, 32GB of storage, a microSD card slot, 2MP front and rear cameras, a 3.5mm headphone jack, HDMI output, and a micro USB port. There’s a 3,500 mAh battery and the Cube iWork8 Air Pro measures about 8.4″ x 4.9″ x 0.16″ and weighs about 12 ounces.

It has a 1920 x 1200 pixel IPS display with support for 5-point capacitive multitouch input.

What’s particularly surprising about this tablet is that it has a slightly faster processor and four times as much RAM as an older model called the Cube iWork8 Air… even though the orgiinal model sells for just a few bucks less, at $128.

via AndroidPC.es