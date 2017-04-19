Chuwi’s next mini-desktop goes Apollo Lake

Chinese device maker Chuwi has been making tablets for years, but the company started offering notebook and mini-desktop computers in late 2016. At the time some Liliputing readers grumbled about Chuwi’s decision to equip its PCs with Intel Atom processors.

Now it looks like the company is upgrading to Celeron Apollo Lake chips.

Chuwi recently introduced a 12.3 inch Lapbook notebook with an APollo Lake CPU and several new Apollo Lake tablets. Notebook Italia reports that Chuwi is also showing off a new HiBox Pro mini PC with a Celeron N3450 Apollo Lake processor.

The new computer features 4GB of RAM, 64GB of eMMC 5.0 storage, and a microSD card slot. Under the hood it’s a lot like Chuwi’s new laptops and notebooks.

But this model has no screen, includes space for a 2.5 inch SATA hard drive, and makes room for four full-sized USB ports (2 x USB 2.0, 2 x USB 3.0), a USB Type-C port, VGA, HDMI, and Ethernet jacks.

The Chuwi HiBox Pro measures about 7.3″ x 5.2″ x 1.4″ and weighs 13 ounces. It has a curved design which makes it look a little less boxy (and a little less stackable) than last year’s HiBox Hero.