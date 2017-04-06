Chuwi Lapbook 12.3 packs a high-res display, 6GB RAM

Chuwi launched its first laptop just a few months ago. But the Chinese company has been producing Windows and Android tablets for a while, and has a habit of offering models with either head-turning specs or price tags… or sometimes both.

Case in point? The company’s next laptop features a 12.3 inch, 2736 x 1824 pixel display and 6GB of RAM.

The company hasn’t revealed a price for the Chuwi Lapbook 12.3 yet, but the notebook’s other specs suggest it will be relatively cheap for a computer with the same display panel Microsoft uses in the Surface Pro 4 tablet.

The Lapbook 12.3 features an Intel Celeron 3450 quad-core Apollo Lake processor and 64GB of eMMC storage. But there’s also an M.2 slot under the hood, so you can add your own solid state drive if you want more (or faster) storage.

There’s also a USB 3.0 port, a microSD card slot, and 802.11ac WiFi.

Chuwi plans to begin selling the Lapbook 12.3 by the end of April. You’ll probably be able to find it at Chuwi’s official AliExpress store, among other places.

