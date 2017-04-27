Chuwi Lapbook 12.3 with 2736 x 1824px display coming in May for $349

The Chuwi Lapbook 12.3 is an affordable Windows notebook with a 12.3 inch, 2736 x 1824 pixel display, 6GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage.

First unveiled earlier this month, the notebook has a display that’s similar the one found in the Microsoft Surface Pro 4 tablet, but in a device that sells for less than half the price.

Chuwi says the Lapbook 12.3 will be available starting in May for $349.

The notebook weighs 3.2 ponds and measures 11.8″ x 8.8″ x 0.7″. It features 802.11ac WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2, and features USB 3.0, USB 2.0, mini HDMI, and microSD card ports.

While it comes with 64GB of eMMC flash storage, there’s also an M.2 slot that you can use to add a solid state drive if you want faster (and higher-capacity) storage.

The notebook is powered by an Intel Celeron N3450 Apollo Lake processor, which is a 6 watt chip with Intel HD graphics. It should be powerful enough to support the high-resolution display, but don’t expect Surface Pro 4-like CPU performance from a device with that processor.

Chuwi says the computer has an all-metal case and supports Windows 10 and Ubuntu Linux.