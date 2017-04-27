BlackBerry KeyOne launches May 31st for $549

The second BlackBerry-branded phone with Android software and a physical keyboard is almost here. TCL’s Blackberry KeyOne will be available in the US and Canada starting May 31st and priced at $549 (if you pay full price rather than buying from a wirlelss carrier at a discount).

Preorders open May 18th.





While the BlackBerry Priv had an unusual design that made it look like a typical touchscreen phone until you slid out the keyboard from behind the display while in portrait mode, the KeyOne has a more traditional BlackBerry-style design with a QWERTY keyboard below a 4.5 inch display.

The phone has a 1600 x 1050 pixel screen, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.

In addition to typing on the physical keyboard you can swipe your fingers across the touch sensitive keys to use it as a touchpad or for gesture-based typing. They keys are also backlit to help you type in the dark. There’s also a fingerprint sensor built into the spacebar key.

A 12MP camera is on the back of the phone and there’s an 8MP wide angle camera on the front.

The phone has a microSD card reader, a USB Type-C port, and NFC support and features a touchscreen display. It features a 3,505 mAh battery and Qualcomm Quick Charge support, and the KeyOne will ship with Android 7.1 Nougat software, as well as BlackBerry communications and secorutiy software.