AMD Ryzen 3 1200 chip details leaked ahead of schedule

AMD’s high-performance Ryzen 7 desktop chips launched earlier this year. The company’s mid-range Ryzen 5 chips are set to go on sale next week. Next up? AMD plans to launch Ryzen 3 series chips to compete with Intel’s Core i3 lineup in the second half of 2017.

But PC component maker ASRock may have just given us an idea of what to expect from at least one of those Ryzen 3 chips.

In an entry on ASRock’s CPU Support list page, you can see some basic information about the Ryzen 3 1200 processor.

It’s a 3.1 GHz quad-core processor with a 65 watt TDP and 2MB of L2 cache.

There’s no information about burst speeds or other features. But there is one thing AMD has consistently said about its Ryzen processors: they’re all unlocked, which means enthusiasts can overclock the CPUs to boost performance. In some cases, that could allow customers to buy a cheaper chip and tweak it to get performance that may be similar to what you’d get from a more expensive model.

We’ll probably have to wait a few months to get official details about the pricing or availability of the Ryzen 3 1200 and other Ryzen 3-series chips. But given that the Ryzen 5 line has a starting price of $169, it seems safe to bet that the new Ryzen 3 chips will be cheaper.

All of the Ryzen chips announced to date are designed for desktop computers, but AMD does plan to launch lower-power models aimed at notebooks in the second half of the year.

