Amazon Echo’s 7-mic system now available for 3rd-party hardware

Amazon sells hardware in order to sell… lots of other stuff. So while the company would certainly like you to buy a Kindle eReader or Fire tablet, Amazon is also more than happy to have you read eBooks, listen to music, and watch videos using its apps for Android, iOS, and other platforms.

And while Amazon’s Alexa voice service made its debut on the Amazon Echo speaker, the company also lets developers integrated Alexa into a wide range of other products.

Now 3rd-party device makers can even use the same microphone system that helps the Echo pick up your voice from across a noisy room.

Amazon is introducing an Alexa 7-Mic Far-Field Development Kit, which device makers can build into their own speakers or other products.

The reference design has the same 7-mic system used in the Echo and it comes with software for “wake word recognition, beamforming, noise reduction, and echo cancellation.

Right now the kit is available through an invite-only program, but you can sign up to request an invite at Amazon’s developer site.

