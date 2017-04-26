Amazon Echo Look is a $200 speaker, camera, and “style assistant”

Remember that unannounced Amazon product that looked like it might be a security cam? It turns out it’s basically an Amazon Echo with a built-in camera and some new Alexa virtual assistant features that make use of the camera… to help you dress better.

It’s called Amazon Echo Look and it’s a $200 addition to Amazon’s line of Alexa-enabled products.

ho Look is available by invitation-only, much like the original Echo was at launch. It’s likely that Amazon is making a limited number available for now in order to gauge interest in the product and gather feedback that may be used to improve the software (or even hardware).

Echo Look has all the features of a regular Amazon Echo product including a built-in speaker and microphone system that can pick up your voice from across the room for hands-free operation.

What’s new is the LED lighting, depth-sensing camera, and computer vision technology that can blur the background to focus on identifying a person and what you’re wearing. The system then lets you use a feature called “Style Check” that uses machine learning to suggest fashion and style advice.

Or you can just use the Echo Look’s camera to snap a picture or shoot a video that you can share with friends or create a 360-degree view of what you’re wearing so you can see how your outfit looks from every angle.

