Alcatel Flash is a 4-camera smartphone (2 front, 2 rear)

Over the past few years we’ve seen a lot of phones with dual-camera systems. Usually those cameras are on the back of a phone. Sometimes they’re on the front. And they can be used to let you do things like adjust the depth, color, or zoom level of photos.

But TCL’s latest phone goes a bit further than most: the Alcatel Flash has dual cameras on the front and dual cameras on the back, for a total of 4 cameras.

The rear camera system features dual 13MP cameras. One shoots in color and the other in monochrome, allowing you to capture depth and detail in a single picture. The cameras support phase detection autofocus, dual tone flash, and RAW data files. There’s also a manual focus option, and you can also use the rear cameras to capture 4K video at 30 frames per second from the rear camera.

The front camera system features 8MP and 5MP cameras phase detection autofocus, dual-tone flash, allowing you to illuminate your selfies and apply bokeh-style depth effects, where the subject is in sharp focus while the background is blurred.

TCL’s new smartphone features a 5.5 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel display, a 10-core MediaTek Helio X20 processor, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, and a 3,100 mAh battery. There’s a USB Type-C port, a fingerprint sensor, 802.11b/g/n WiFi, Bluetooth 4.1, and dual SIM 4G LTE support.

The Alcatel Flash ships with Android 6.0 Marshmallow software, and while it’s listed at the Alcatel Sudan website, I haven’t seen any global pricing or release details.

via GizChina and PocketNow