Acer’s 2017 mid-year product lineup: New tablets, notebooks, and a 360-degree camera that makes phone calls

Acer is unveiling its back-to-school product lineup at an event in New York City today. The company has several new Switch 2-in-1 laptops, a few new thin and light Swift laptops, and a bunch of new gaming PCs.
But there are also a few surprises, including a fanless all-in-one desktop computer and a handheld 360-degree camera with WiFi, 4G LTE, and an Android-based operating system. You can use the Holo 360 camera to shoot 360-degree videos and upload them right away, and you can even use the camera to make phone calls.
Other new products include a gaming laptop called the Acer Predator Triton 700 which measures 18.9mm thick and features a Kaby Lake CPU (with support for overclocking) and NVIDIA GeForce 10-series graphics along with two Acer AeroBlade 3D fans to help keep things cool.
There’s also an unusual design with a clear glass touchpad above the keyboard, which lets you see the guts of the PC.
Acer is expanding the Switch line of 12″ Windows tablets with built-in,, adjustable U Hinges with an entry-level Switch 3 and a premium Switch 5.
The Swift line of portable notebooks includes a new thin-and-light Swift 3 with GeForce graphics , 14 or 15.6 inch display options, and up to 10 hours of battery life and an entry-level Swift 1 with a 13.3 inch full HD IPS display.
And the Acer Aspire U27 is a new fanless all-in-one desktop with silent operation thanks to the same LiquidLoop cooling system used in the Switch and Swift products.
Any mention of an updated Chromebook 15? I would love to see an update that looks more like the chromebook14. Although, I don’t suppose that you lead off a presentation like this with the lowest cost products in your product line up.
Nope. The only Chromebooks they’re showing are the Chromebook 11 N7 and Chromebook Spin 11, both previously announced.