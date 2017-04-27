Acer Switch 5 2-in-1 tablet coming in June for $799 and up

Acer’s follow-up to the Switch 12 Alpha 2-in-1 Windows tablet I reviewed last year is called the Acer Switch 5.

Like the 2016 model, the new tablet features a 12 inch, 2160 x 1440 pixel display, a fanless design, a keyboard cover, pen support, and a U-hinge that lets you prop up the tablet at just about any angle.

But the new model has 7th-gen Intel Core “Kaby Lake” CPU options and a new retractable hinge design that makes it easier to adjust the tablet with a single hand.

The tablet features Acer’s LiquidLoop cooling system, which allows the company to fit a laptop-class Core i3-7100U, Core i5-7200U, or Core i7-7500U processor under the hood while still keeping the system cool without using any noisy fans.

Acer’s tablet measures about 0.38 inches thick and weighs just over 2 pounds. Add the keyboard cover and those figures jump to 0.47 inches and 2.8 pounds. Acer says the Switch 5 should be able to get up to 10.5 hours of battery life.

The tablet will be available with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of PCIe solid state storage. There’s also a USB 3.1 Type-C port, a USB 3.1 Type-A port, and WiFi and Bluetooth.

Acer’s tablet supports a Windows Ink-compatible pen with support for 1024 levels of pressure sensitivity.

The most noticeable difference in design between this year’s model and last year’s though, is the retractable stand. Just push back on the screen to adjust the viewing angle and the kickstand will move to suit your needs and stay firmly in place.

But if you pull the top of the tablet forward a bit, the kickstand should automatically retract, allowing you to adjust viewing angles without using two hands.

Another nifty feature is a fingerprint sensor built into the power button on the side of the tablet, allowing you to login to the computer with a single finger. And the detachable keyboard features backlit keys with 1.4mm travel.

The Acer Switch 5 should be available starting in June.