Acer Switch 3 Apollo Lake 2-in-1 coming soon for $399 and up

As expected, Acer has unveiled a new entry-level 2-in-1 Windows tablet that’s powered by an Intel Apollo Lake processor.

It’s called the Acer Switch 3, and it’s a tablet with a 12.2 inch, 1920 x 1200 pixel display, a built-in kickstand, a keyboard cover, and a starting price of $399.

The Switch 3 should be available for purchase starting in June.

Acer Switch 3 specs include:

Intel Celeron and Pentium Apollo Lake CPU options

Up to 4GB of LPDDR3 RAM

32GB, 64GB, and 128GB eMMC storage options

MicroSDXC card slot

USB 3.1 Type-C port and USB 3.1 Type-A port

802.11c WiFi

Bluetooth 4.0

The tablet measures 11.6″ x 7.9″ x 0.4″ and weighs about 2 pounds and Acer says you should get up to 8 hours of battery life from this model.

The tablet has front-facing speakers, but lacks some of the premium features found on the Switch 5, such as the fingerprint sensor, retractable kickstand, LiquidLoop fanless cooling system, and backlit keyboard.

So those are some of the reasons this model has a starting price of $399 while the Switch 5 is priced at $799 and up.