As expected, Acer has unveiled a new entry-level 2-in-1 Windows tablet that’s powered by an Intel Apollo Lake processor.
It’s called the Acer Switch 3, and it’s a tablet with a 12.2 inch, 1920 x 1200 pixel display, a built-in kickstand, a keyboard cover, and a starting price of $399.
The Switch 3 should be available for purchase starting in June.
Acer Switch 3 specs include:
- Intel Celeron and Pentium Apollo Lake CPU options
- Up to 4GB of LPDDR3 RAM
- 32GB, 64GB, and 128GB eMMC storage options
- MicroSDXC card slot
- USB 3.1 Type-C port and USB 3.1 Type-A port
- 802.11c WiFi
- Bluetooth 4.0
The tablet measures 11.6″ x 7.9″ x 0.4″ and weighs about 2 pounds and Acer says you should get up to 8 hours of battery life from this model.
The tablet has front-facing speakers, but lacks some of the premium features found on the Switch 5, such as the fingerprint sensor, retractable kickstand, LiquidLoop fanless cooling system, and backlit keyboard.
So those are some of the reasons this model has a starting price of $399 while the Switch 5 is priced at $799 and up.
2 Comments on "Acer Switch 3 Apollo Lake 2-in-1 coming soon for $399 and up"
it could be ok, 12.2 inch screen 1920 x 1200, with 4GB RAM, 2 in 1 tablet, for 399$, but then i saw the cpu is celeron and that kill the deal
The HP Spectre X2 12 with an M3 is the same price on amazon. I use mine as my primary computer. Absolutely in love with the machine.