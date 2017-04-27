Acer Swift 3 notebooks coming in June for $599 and up

While the Acer Swift 1 laptop grabbed my attention at Acer’s press event in New York City, not everyone is looking for a small, inexpensive, low-power laptop with a fanless design.

If you need a bit more power, there’s the Acer Swift 3 series.

These 14 inch and 15.6 inch notebooks feature full HD displays, Intel Kaby Lake processor options, and relatively compact designs. They’re also available with optional NVIDIA GeForce graphics… although one thing you don’t get with these models is fanless cooling.

The Acer Swift 3 laptops should be available starting in June for $599 and up.

The 14 inch model measures 0.7 inches thick and weighs 3.9 pounds, while the 15.6 inch version is 0.74 inches thick and weighs 4.9 pounds.

Both feature brushed-aluminum bodies, 1920 s 1080 pixel IPS display, support for up to 8GB Of RAM and up to a Core i7-7500U processor

Storage options range from 128GB to 512GB SSDs or 500GB to 2TB hard drives.

Acer says the Swift 3 notebooks should be able to get up to 10 hours of battery life, and each model features 802.11ac WiFi, and USB 3.1 Type-C ports.

Unfortunately, while the Swift 1 has a matte display, all of the Swift 3 models I saw had glossy screens… which made me question why Acer decided to show them off in an outdoor setting.