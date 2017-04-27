Acer Swift 1 notebook with FHD display, Apollo Lake CPU coming this summer for $329 and up

acer, acer swift 1, Acer is expanding its Swift line of thin-and-light laptops with a new entry level model called the Swift 1. Powered by an Intel Apollo Lake processor, this 13.3 inch laptop measures about 0.7 inches thick, weighs about 2.9 pounds, and has an all-metal case and a fanless design.

It also features a full HD IPS matte display and a starting price of $329.

For that price, what you get is a portable Windows notebook with 4GB of RAM, 64GB of eMMC storage, and a Celeron N3350 processor.

Acer will also offer higher-priced models with up to a Pentium N4200 processor and 128GB or 256GB SATA solid state drives.

Each version includes 802.11ac WiFi, three full-sized USB ports, HDMI and headset jacks, and up to 10 hours of battery life from a non-removable battery. There’s also an integrated fingerprint sensor.

Acer will offer models in silver, pink, and gold colors, and the Acer Swift 1 should be available for purchase starting in June.

While Acer is showing off notebooks and tablets with significantly more horsepower, this may be one of my favorite new laptops from the company thanks to its bang-for-the-buck factor. It’s a pretty nice looking machine with a matte display that’s easy(ish) to view outdoors and which has wide viewing angles. There’s a large touchpad, a decent keyboard, and a compact design.

The Apollo Lake CPU and 4GB of RAM may keep it from being your primary computer if you need to perform any resource-intensive tasks on a regular basis. But it seems like a nice option for a secondary computer that you can use to work (or play) on the go. It could also make a decent first-time PC for a kid or someone else who may not need bleeding-edge hardware.