Acer Aspire U27 is a fanless all-in-one desktop PC with LiquidLoop cooling

When you think of fanless computers, you probably think notebooks, tablets, and maybe a desktop or two. But Acer is going a bit bigger with its latest fanless computer.

The Acer Aspire U27 is an all-in-one desktop PC with a 27 inch full HD display and a case that’s just 0.5 inches thick, thanks to its fanless design.

Acer keeps the system cool by using a version of the LiquidLoop cooling system that the company first designed for tablets with passive cooling.

The computer supports up to 32GB of DDR4-2400 memory, up to an Intel Core i7 Kaby Lake processor, and optional Intel Optane memory.

It also has a 2.5″ drive bay and an M.2 slot for a solid state drive, stereo speakers with a subwoofer, integrated 802.11ac WiFi, an IR camera for Windows Hello facial recognition, a 1MP webcam, and a touchscreen with support for 10-finger input.

The Aspire U27 should be available in North America in July for $1099 and up, but it will launch in the EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa) in May for €1,299.