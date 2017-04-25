Acer Aspire Switch 3 Pro 2-in-1 with Apollo Lake CPU coming soon

Acer’s next 2-in-1 tablet may be cheaper than the Switch Alpha 12 the company released last summer.

The Acer Aspire Switch 3 Pro has the same basic design, including the LiquidLoop fanless cooling system. But instead of Core i3, Core i5, or Core i7 chips, the new Switch 3 Pro is powered by an Intel Pentium N4200 Apollo Lake processor.

The news comes from leaked details shared with TabletMonkeys, but a few retail listings seem to confirm the basic specs:

Pentium N4200 processor

64GB of storage

Windows 10 Pro software

There’s still no information about the memory, battery, or other specs. But leaked pictures show that the tablet has pretty much the same design as its predecessor, including a built-in kickstand, a soft keyboard cover that attaches and detaches to the base of the tablet via magnets, and front and rear cameras.

The tablet has USB Type-A and Type-C ports and a microSD card slot. And there’s a pen holder on the side of the keyboard cover, suggesting that the Acer Aspire Switch 3 Pro will have an active digitizer and pen support, much like earlier tablets from Acer.

We should know more about pricing and availability soon: Acer is holding its annual product launch event in New York City on April 27th.

You can find more pictures at TabletMonkeys.