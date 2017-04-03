3 new Huawei MateBook computers leaked (2 tablets and a laptop)

Huawei launched its first 2-in-1 Windows tablet last year. But soon the original Huawei Matebook will get some company.

There have been rumors making the rounds that the company had new models on the way featuring different screen sizes. According to newly leaked pictures and benchmark listings, it looks like Huawei is also going to offer models with several different designs.

While each new models have touchscreen displays and keyboards, some are tablets with detachable keyboards while at least one is a notebook with a 360-degree hinge that lets you hide the keyboard behind the screen when you don’t need it.

The Huawei MateBook E looks a lot like the first-gen Matebook. It’s a tablet with a keyboard cover that features a touchpad and a folding design that lets you use the cover to prop up the tablet while you’re typing.

Huawei’s MateBook X looks more like a laptop, thanks to its sturdier keyboard base. But like an Asus Transformer Book, the MateBook X is a detachable, which means you can pull the screen away from the keyboard and use it as a tablet.

The Huawei MateBook D, meanwhile, is more like a Lenovo Yoga or Flex computer. It’s basically a touchscreen laptop in nearly every way — except you can also use it as a tablet by flipping the screen so that it’s back-to-back with the keyboard.

The picture of the MateBook D shows a USB Type-C port which is likely used for both power and data, as well as two more full-sized USB ports.

At least one upcoming Huawei MateBook appears likely to feature an Intel Core i5 Kaby Lake processor and 8GB of RAM, but WinFuture’s Roland Quandt speculates that some models may have the more efficient Core M chips found in the original MateBook 2-in-1 tablet.