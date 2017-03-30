Windows 10 Creators Update will be a phased rollout (Starting on PCs April 11th, phones on April 25th)

Microsoft’s Windows 10 Creators Update will start rolling out to PC users on April 11th. But Microsoft says not everyone will get the update on day one.

The company will be doing a phased rollout and it could take several months before all eligible devices get the free update.

That April 11th start date is also only a part of the bigger picture.

If you’re one of the handful of people with a smartphone running Windows 10 Mobile, the software update for your phone will begin rolling out April 25th.

And if you don’t want to wait until April 11th (or later) to get the Windows update, Microsoft says you’ll be able to use its Update Assistant to manually download and install the Creators Update starting April 5th.

If you want to be the first on your block, you can also just join the Windows Insider program and download the latest preview build, which is pretty much what will begin rolling out in April.